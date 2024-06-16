Cricket

Australia Edge Scotland In Close T20 World Cup Match; England March Into Super 8 - In Pics

Australia huffed and puffed their way to a five-wicket win over Scotland in a riveting ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash in St Lucia on Sunday (June 16). Chasing a challenging target of 181 runs, the Aussies lost David Warner and Mitchell Marsh early but Marcus Stoinis, Travis Head struck imposing half-centuries to help them get over the line. The defeat signalled the end of Scotland's spirited challenge in the competition, and propelled England through to the Super Eights, though only just.

T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Vs Scotland | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Australia's Matthew Wade, right, is congratulated by Scotland's Michael Leask following the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Scotland, at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Matthew Wade bats against Scotland
Matthew Wade bats against Scotland | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Australia's Matthew Wade bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Scotland, at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Tim David bats against Scotland
Tim David bats against Scotland | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Australia's Tim David bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Scotland, at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Marcus Stoinis bats against Scotland
Marcus Stoinis bats against Scotland | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Australia's Marcus Stoinis bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Scotland, at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Australias Glenn Maxwell
Australia's Glenn Maxwell | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Australia's Glenn Maxwell is out bowled during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Scotland, at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

Travis Head bats against Scotland
Travis Head bats against Scotland | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Australia's Travis Head bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Scotland, at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Richie Berrington bats against Australia
Richie Berrington bats against Australia | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Scotland's captain Richie Berrington bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Scotland, at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Matthew Cross bats against Australia
Matthew Cross bats against Australia | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Scotland's Matthew Cross, left, swings at the ball as Australia's Matthew Wade attempts to take a catch during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Scotland, at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Brandon McMullen bats against Australia
Brandon McMullen bats against Australia | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Scotland's Brandon McMullen bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Scotland, at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

George Munsey bats against Australia
George Munsey bats against Australia | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Scotland's George Munsey bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Scotland, at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

