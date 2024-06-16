Cricket

Australia Edge Scotland In Close T20 World Cup Match; England March Into Super 8 - In Pics

Australia huffed and puffed their way to a five-wicket win over Scotland in a riveting ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash in St Lucia on Sunday (June 16). Chasing a challenging target of 181 runs, the Aussies lost David Warner and Mitchell Marsh early but Marcus Stoinis, Travis Head struck imposing half-centuries to help them get over the line. The defeat signalled the end of Scotland's spirited challenge in the competition, and propelled England through to the Super Eights, though only just.