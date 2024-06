Cricket

Australia Vs Namibia: Aussies Win Big, Seal Super 8 Berth At T20 World Cup - In Pics

A dominant Australian team thumped Namibia by nine wickets in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua (West Indies) on Wednesday (June 12). The Adam Zampa-led Australian bowling attack dismissed Namibia for a lowly 72-run total. Their batters then chased down the target in a mere 5.4 overs, with Travis Head and captain Mitchell Marsh remaining not out on 34 (off 17 balls) and 18 (off 9) respectively. With that, the Aussies confirmed their passage to the Super 8s.