The Afro-Asia Cup, a unique cross-continental cricket series, may soon return, following an announcement from the Africa Cricket Association (ACA) on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)
The ACA, during its recent AGM, introduced an interim committee to spearhead efforts to expand competitive opportunities in African cricket, with a strong focus on reviving the Afro-Asia Cup. The potential return of the tournament, which was last held in 2007, would bring together an Asia XI and an Africa XI for white-ball matches.
The Afro-Asia Cup was first played in 2005 in South Africa, followed by a second edition in India in 2007. Both tournaments featured top players from India, Pakistan, and across Africa, creating memorable line-ups and thrilling encounters. However, a scheduled 2009 edition was cancelled, and the tournament has remained dormant ever since.
ACA's interim chair, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, who also serves as Zimbabwe Cricket Chair, highlighted the strong interest from both the ACA and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in reviving the tournament. “The Afro-Asia Cup, apart from the cricket, brings the much-needed financial input to the organization, and the appetite is huge from both ends," Mukuhlani remarked. He acknowledged that while no formal discussions have occurred within the ACC, the ACA is committed to re-establishing this event.
If the tournament does return, it may mark a rare instance where Indian and Pakistani players would join forces in a single squad, given the lack of bilateral series between the two countries in recent years.
Since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, political tensions have limited their match-ups to ICC events, with no regular bilateral series resuming since the brief 2012-13 tour. A revived Afro-Asia Cup could bring a thrilling dimension for fans eager to see cricket’s biggest names united on the same team.
In addition to the Afro-Asia Cup, the ACA has announced plans for an Africa Premier League, a tournament designed in the spirit of India’s IPL. ACA CEO Cassim Suliman described it as a “mini version of the IPL,” aiming to build a sustainable league structure for African players.
“We're taking that concept of the IPL and driving that to ensure that everybody benefits,” Suliman explained, adding that South Africa and Zimbabwe are expected to play a central role, with South African franchises potentially participating and Zimbabwean players committed.
Currently, South Africa’s SA20 is the only franchise tournament on the continent. However, Mukuhlani expressed hope that the Africa Premier League would bring exposure and competitive experience to other African teams. "The participation of South Africa and Zimbabwe gives context to the competition, and there is also the experience that the upcoming teams get from playing alongside players from South Africa and Zimbabwe," he noted.
The ACA remains focused on securing sponsors and finalizing logistical details for the Africa Premier League, which is still in the planning stage. The tournament is projected to emulate the IPL format but on a smaller scale initially, with aspirations for growth.