ACA's interim chair, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, who also serves as Zimbabwe Cricket Chair, highlighted the strong interest from both the ACA and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in reviving the tournament. “The Afro-Asia Cup, apart from the cricket, brings the much-needed financial input to the organization, and the appetite is huge from both ends," Mukuhlani remarked. He acknowledged that while no formal discussions have occurred within the ACC, the ACA is committed to re-establishing this event.