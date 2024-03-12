Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Ireland, 3rd ODI: AFG Bat First In Sharjah - Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan are leading the three-match series 1-0, and Ireland must win the third ODI if they are to draw level 1-1. Irish captain Paul Stirling will be seeking bigger contributions from Curtis Campher and George Dockrell in the lower order to give the Afghans a fight

Outlook Sports Desk
March 12, 2024
Captains Hashmatullah Shahidi (second from left) and Paul Stirling (third from left) at the toss for the third ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland in Sharjah on Tuesday (March 12, 2024). Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan in the third and final ODI of the white-ball tourney being played in Sharjah. (More Cricket News)

Afghanistan are leading the series 1-0. They won the first game by 35 runs after putting 310 runs on the board and restricting Ireland to a total of 275. Rahmanullah Gurbaz did the star turn for the Afghans with the bat, scoring a brilliant century.

The second match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. This means that the Irish must win the third game if they are to draw level 1-1.

With resourceful batters like Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah and Mohammad Nabi in their line-up, Afghanistan have a solid middle order at their disposal, while their captain Hashmatullah Shahidi's good recent form adds to the firepower.

The fiery Fazalhaq Farooqi adds to their bowling firepower, and Noor Ahmad and Nabi add their experience to support the spin arsenal. Meanwhile, Ireland must up their game in all three departments if they are to challenge the Afghans.

Their top-order did not deliver in the chase during the first match, putting pressure on Stirling and Andy Balbirnie to fire. Harry Tector's fabulous century kept their hopes alive, but they'll be looking for more contributions from Curtis Campher and George Dockrell in the lower order.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (captain), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Graham Hume.

The ODI series is being live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI in India.

