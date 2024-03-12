Captains Hashmatullah Shahidi (second from left) and Paul Stirling (third from left) at the toss for the third ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland in Sharjah on Tuesday (March 12, 2024). Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board

Captains Hashmatullah Shahidi (second from left) and Paul Stirling (third from left) at the toss for the third ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland in Sharjah on Tuesday (March 12, 2024). Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board