Darwish Rasooli-led Afghanistan A can seal top spot in Group A when they take on Hong Kong in match 9 of the ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024, on Tuesday, October 22 at Al Amerat. The AFG-A side dispatched Sri Lanka-A with ease and backed it up with another convincing victory over Bangladesh-A. Can they seal their third win on the trot against Hong Kong? Follow the live score and updates of the Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong, Emerging Asia Cup 2024 match 9, here

LIVE UPDATES

22 Oct 2024, 02:17:48 pm IST Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024 Afghanistan A opts to bat first in Al Amerat. Afghanistan A (Playing XI): Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Darwish Rasooli(c), Numan Shah(w), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal, Faridoon Dawoodzai Hong Kong (Playing XI): Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan(c), Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Yasim Murtaza, Nasrulla Rana, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla