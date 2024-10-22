Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup: Lankans Bat First In Virtual Quarter-final | SL-A 4/0 (1)

Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup
Just four runs from the first over of Ripon Mondol, all from the bat of Yashodha Lanka. Good start by Mondol and Abu Hyder Roni will now take the new ball from the other end with his left-arm pace.
SL-A 4/0 (1)
Big game for both the sides. The winner advances, the loser goes home.
Yashodha Lanka and Lahiru Udara, the two Sri Lankan openers, are on the pitch and up against them is Ripon Mondol with the new ball. Here we go!
Sri Lanka A have won the toss and decided to bat first. Check Playing XIs below:
Bangladesh A Playing XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ripon Mondol
Sri Lanka A Playing XI: Yashodha Lanka, Lahiru Udara(w), Nuwanidu Fernando(c), Pawan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ramesh Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Eshan Malinga
Sri Lanka A Squad: Yashodha Lanka, Lahiru Udara(w), Nuwanidu Fernando(c), Pawan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ramesh Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Eshan Malinga, Dinura Kalupahana, Isitha Wijesundera, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Lasith Croospulle
Bangladesh A Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Jishan Alam, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Aliss Al Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Maruf Mridha, Wasi Siddiquee, Mohammad Naim
Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A have both lost to Afghanistan A and won against Hong Kong so far in the tournament. A win today for any of the two sides will take them to the semifinals alongside Afghanistan A who have already qualified.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 10 of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 between Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A.
Start time: 7pm IST