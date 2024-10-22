Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup: Lankans Bat First In Virtual Quarter-final | SL-A 4/0 (1)

Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat. X/ACCMedia

Welcome to the live coverage of match 10 of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 between Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A. This is the final match of Group A and the winner of the match will join Afghanistan A as the second team in the group to advance to semi-finals. Both sides defeated Hong Kong but lost to Afghanistan A in their first two matches. This match now has become a virtual quarter-final with only the winner going ahead in the tournament. Follow live updates and score of this all important game SL-A vs BAN-A right here

LIVE UPDATES

22 Oct 2024, 07:10:20 pm IST Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup Just four runs from the first over of Ripon Mondol, all from the bat of Yashodha Lanka. Good start by Mondol and Abu Hyder Roni will now take the new ball from the other end with his left-arm pace. SL-A 4/0 (1)

22 Oct 2024, 07:02:25 pm IST Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup Big game for both the sides. The winner advances, the loser goes home. Yashodha Lanka and Lahiru Udara, the two Sri Lankan openers, are on the pitch and up against them is Ripon Mondol with the new ball. Here we go!

22 Oct 2024, 06:45:03 pm IST Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup Sri Lanka A have won the toss and decided to bat first. Check Playing XIs below: Bangladesh A Playing XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ripon Mondol Sri Lanka A Playing XI: Yashodha Lanka, Lahiru Udara(w), Nuwanidu Fernando(c), Pawan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ramesh Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Eshan Malinga

22 Oct 2024, 06:32:25 pm IST Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup Sri Lanka A Squad: Yashodha Lanka, Lahiru Udara(w), Nuwanidu Fernando(c), Pawan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ramesh Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Nipun Ransika, Eshan Malinga, Dinura Kalupahana, Isitha Wijesundera, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Lasith Croospulle Bangladesh A Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Jishan Alam, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Aliss Al Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Maruf Mridha, Wasi Siddiquee, Mohammad Naim

