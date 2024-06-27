Cricket

AFG Vs SA: Aiden Markram's Two Reasons Of Happiness - No More Tricky Picth, Maiden T20 WC Final Entry

The deck at the Brian Lara Academy stadium offered considerable movement off the seam and South African quicks used it to the optimum to bowl out Afghanistan for an insufficient 56

Ricardo Mazalan
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram walks from the field following his team's nine wicket win over Afghanistan in their men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tabago, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) Photo: Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

South African skipper Aiden Markram was certain that he does not want to play another match on the pitch here, but was chuffed to see his side tame a challenging track in the semifinal to enter its maiden T20 World Cup final. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

The deck at the Brian Lara Academy stadium offered considerable movement off the seam and South African quicks used it to the optimum to bowl out Afghanistan for an insufficient 56.

“If we reflect back on this wicket, we'll probably be pretty happy that we're not playing here again. T20 cricket as a whole, you want entertainment,” said Markram in the post-match press meet after SA defeated Afghanistan by nine wickets.

Markram was delighted to see South Africa finding a way to win on a challenging strip.

"The wickets that we've had throughout the competition have been pretty challenging. It's hard to tell that a wicket is not good because it can't just always be a batter's game.

"Having said that, still taking the positives we can. Wickets are tough. So, finding a way to win is probably the most important thing."

South Africa will now travel to Barbados for the final either against India or England.

“We've been doing it for most of our careers, you jump from venue to venue where conditions are quite different. So, it's again just adapting and playing the pitch and the game that's in front of you.

“We'll try to find ways to always take wickets with the ball and from a batting point of view try to get to a score that's defendable. Both teams have to play on the same wicket,” he noted.

But for now, Markram wants to relish the feeling of entering a World Cup title clash.

“The bits that we're realising now, it's obviously a really nice feeling. This team's been together for a long time now as a white ball group, and it's nice for us to get to a final.

“We feel and believe that we can compete with the best in the world and we can win trophies. It's nice for us to now have that opportunity."

The SA captain said winning close games in the group and Super Eights stages of boosted their confidence.

“You do get belief from winning close games and potentially winning games that you thought you weren't going to win.

“It does a lot for your changing room vibe. So, we'll take a little bit of confidence from that and see if we can put it to any use in the final,” he offered.

In a way, South Africa have atoned for all their past failures in global events, but Markram insisted that the past was not a topic in the current dressing room.

“We haven't spoken about it to be honest. I think it's a personal and individual motivation that you get to a final; to earn the opportunity to lift the trophy.

"So, if you reflect back, we couldn't get over the line in that semifinal (in the 50-over World Cup against Australia) and you look at tonight, a few things went our way. We managed to win the game and we found ourselves in the final.”

The 29-year-old patted South African bowlers for making the semifinal a lopsided affair after bowling out Afghanistan for a record low of 56.

“The bowlers, the whole competition, they've been really good. Probably saving the batters on certain occasions. So, you have to give a lot of appreciation towards them.

Markram had led South Africa to the under-19 World Cup title a decade ago, but he was not really banking on that experience here.

“It's a really long time ago and my memory is not great, but you get a little bit of confidence and belief knowing you have done it on a certain level before. There are similar pressures that you have to deal with being in a final,” he added.

Markram was also gracious enough to acknowledge the wonderful run Afghanistan had in this event.

“It's really cool to see. They have some of the best (players) in the world at the moment. So, they're really on a good track. Making a semifinal for them is obviously massive. I think they've inspired a lot of people back at home.

“I've seen some pictures that inspire us as well to try and make that difference to people back at home. I'm sure it's not going to be the end of them making knockout cricket,” he concluded.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: LK Advani Discharged From Delhi AIIMS; Alert In Some Kerala Districts For Rain
  2. 'Secret Meetings In Lift': Uddhav After 'Unexpected' Encounter With Devendra Fadnavis | WATCH
  3. West Bengal: 2 TMC MLAs Launch Dharna In Assembly Premises After Failing To Take Oath
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Shivakumar Mocks Demand For 3 More Deputy Chief Ministers In Karnataka
Entertainment News
  1. 'Despicable Me 4': Joey King, Pharrell Williams, Audrey Lamy And Others Charm The Shutterbugs With Quirky Pics In Paris
  2. Lisa Kudrow Is Rewatching 'Friends' For Late Matthew Perry: Celebrating How Hilarious He Was
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Video Out And It’s All About ‘Happy Tears, Laughter, And Bloopers’
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  5. ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’: 5 Reasons Why This Slice-Of-Life Comedy Film Is A Must-Watch
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Wishes Paris Olympic Athletes; South Africa Book Place In T20 World Cup Final
  2. AFG Vs SA: Aiden Markram's Two Reasons Of Happiness - No More Tricky Picth, Maiden T20 WC Final Entry
  3. AFG Vs SA: Afghanistan Coach Jonathan Trott Criticizes Pitch Choice For 'T20 World Cup Semifinal'
  4. President Murmu Extends Best Wishes To Paris-Bound Athletes, Highlights India's OLY Bid In Address
  5. ECU 3-1 JAM, Copa America 2024: Ecuador End Eight-Year Big Win Drought With Dominant Victory
World News
  1. Kenya Protests: Despite President Ruto's U-Turn On Tax Bill, Security Increased Across Nairobi
  2. Iran Is Choosing A New President: All You Need To Know
  3. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  4. Betting Scandal, Immigration And Healthcare: Key Takeaways From Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer's Final Face-Off
  5. New Jersey Man Struck By Lightning While Protecting Others From Storm
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News LIVE: LK Advani Discharged From Delhi AIIMS; Alert In Some Kerala Districts For Rain