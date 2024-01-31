Australian pacer Mitchell Starc with his better-half and Women's national team skipper Alyssa Healy
Cricket Australia Awards: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins And Other Stars Dazzle On The Carpet - In Pics
Cricket Australia held it's annual awards night and moreover the likes of Mitchell Starc along with his wife and cricketer Alyssa Healy, Pat Cummins among others sparkled on the carpet as they made their way to the event. Speaking about the awards, the Allan Border Medal and Belinda Clark Award will be awarded to Australia’s most outstanding men’s and women’s cricketer from the past year. Furthermore, the BBL Player of the Tournament, men’s and women’s domestic cricketer of the year awards, as well as male and female Young Cricketers of the Year awards were also going to be announced.
Australia women's all-rounder Ellyse Perry dazzled at the red carpet.
Australia men's skipper Pat Cummins with his wife at the Australia Cricket Awards
Usman Khawaja too made an appearance at the Awards night with his wife.
All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner (right) with her partner
Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch arrives with his family.
Star Batter Steve Smith is all smiles for the cameras.