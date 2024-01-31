Sports

Cricket Australia Awards: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins And Other Stars Dazzle On The Carpet - In Pics

Cricket Australia held it's annual awards night and moreover the likes of Mitchell Starc along with his wife and cricketer Alyssa Healy, Pat Cummins among others sparkled on the carpet as they made their way to the event. Speaking about the awards, the Allan Border Medal and Belinda Clark Award will be awarded to Australia’s most outstanding men’s and women’s cricketer from the past year. Furthermore, the BBL Player of the Tournament, men’s and women’s domestic cricketer of the year awards, as well as male and female Young Cricketers of the Year awards were also going to be announced.