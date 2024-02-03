Though he is conspicuous by his absence from India's high-voltage Davis Cup 2024 tie against Pakistan in Islamabad, Sumit Nagal will headline the nation's singles tennis campaign at the upcoming Chennai Open ATP Challenger 100 tennis tournament, starting Sunday, February 4. (More Tennis News)

Nagal is fresh off qualifying for and reaching the second round of the Australian Open last month and sits at a career-high No. 121 in the world rankings. The top-ranked Indian singles player will take on a qualifier in the first round.