Chennai Open ATP Challenger: Schedule, Where To Watch

As many as 13 Indian players, including world no. 121 Sumit Nagal, will be in action in the singles and doubles main draw. Here is all you need to know about the Chennai Open ATP Challenger 2024 - venue, players, schedule and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk

February 3, 2024

India's top-ranked singles tennis player Sumit Nagal in action at Australian Open 2024. Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Though he is conspicuous by his absence from India's high-voltage Davis Cup 2024 tie against Pakistan in Islamabad, Sumit Nagal will headline the nation's singles tennis campaign at the upcoming Chennai Open ATP Challenger 100 tennis tournament, starting Sunday, February 4. (More Tennis News)

Nagal is fresh off qualifying for and reaching the second round of the Australian Open last month and sits at a career-high No. 121 in the world rankings. The top-ranked Indian singles player will take on a qualifier in the first round.

As many as 13 Indian players, three in the singles draw and 10 in the doubles draw, will be in action at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Chennai. In addition to that, 11 more Indians will grit it out in the singles qualifying draw.

Wild card entrant Ramkumar Ramanathan will square off against sixth seed Oriol Roca Batalla in the opening round while Sasikumar Mukund, also a wild card entrant, faces Poland’s Maks Kasnikowski.

Top seed Luca Nardi will take on a qualifier in the first round and could meet former top 20 player Bernard Tomic in the second round. The Australian, a former Wimbledon quarter-finalist, won an ITF M25 event in Chennai recently and will be aiming to extend his winning streak to six matches when he takes on a qualifier in his first match.

The 16-team doubles main draw features 10 Indian players, led by top seed Sriram Balaji, who is partnering German Andre Begemann, and fourth seeded all-Indian duo Niki Poonacha/Rithvik Choudary.

In the singles qualifying draw, 11 Indians, including S D Prajwal Dev, Adil Kalyanpur, Ishaque Eqbal, Manish Sureshkumar and Karan Singh, will attempt to win two matches to secure one of six berths to take one of the qualifier spots in the main draw.

Schedule

The qualifying matches begin on Sunday, February 4, with the main draw matches scheduled to get underway on Monday. While the qualifying event on Sunday will be played during the day, the playing sessions of the main draw will be played from 2pm onwards and continue under floodlights till the end of day's play.

The doubles final will be played on Saturday, February 10, while the singles final has been slated for Sunday, February 11.

Live streaming details of Chennai Open ATP Challenger 2024 tennis tournament

When will the Chennai Open ATP Challenger 2024 tennis tournament be played?

The Chennai Open ATP Challenger 2024 tennis tournament will be played from February 4 to February 11, 2024 at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Chennai.

Where will the Chennai Open ATP Challenger 2024 tennis tournament be live streamed and telecast?

There is no confirmation yet on where the Chennai Open ATP Challenger 2024 tennis tournament will be live streamed in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

