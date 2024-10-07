Chelsea's Malo Gusto, left, reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.
Nottingham Forest's Jota Silva heads towards goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.
Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams, second from right, has a shot at goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.
Tempers flare between Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams and Chelsea's Levi Colwill, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.
Nottingham Forest's James Ward-Prowse shoots direct from a free-kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.
Chelsea's Noni Madueke celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Nottingham Forest's Alex Moreno, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.
Chelsea's Noni Madueke, left, crosses the ball under pressure from Nottingham Forest's Alex Moreno during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.