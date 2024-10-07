Sports

Premier League: 10-Man Forest Frustrate Chelsea - In Pics

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest thanks to Noni Madueke’s equalizer in the 57th minute at Stamford Bridge. Forest took the lead eight minutes earlier through Chris Wood and had to play with 10 men from the 78th after James Ward-Prowse’s sending-off after a second yellow card for diving on the ball with his hands to stop Nicolas Jackson launching a breakaway.