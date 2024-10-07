Sports

Premier League: 10-Man Forest Frustrate Chelsea - In Pics

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest thanks to Noni Madueke’s equalizer in the 57th minute at Stamford Bridge. Forest took the lead eight minutes earlier through Chris Wood and had to play with 10 men from the 78th after James Ward-Prowse’s sending-off after a second yellow card for diving on the ball with his hands to stop Nicolas Jackson launching a breakaway.

English Premier League: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Chelsea's Malo Gusto, left, reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.

1/9
English Premier League 2024: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
English Premier League 2024: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Nottingham Forest's Jota Silva heads towards goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.

2/9
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams, second from right, has a shot at goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.

3/9
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tempers flare between Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams and Chelsea's Levi Colwill, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.

4/9
English Premier League
English Premier League Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Nottingham Forest's James Ward-Prowse shoots direct from a free-kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.

5/9
English Premier League 2024
English Premier League 2024 Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea's Noni Madueke celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.

6/9
Britain Soccer Premier League
Britain Soccer Premier League Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.

7/9
English Premier League Soccer Match
English Premier League Soccer Match Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Nottingham Forest's Alex Moreno, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.

8/9
EPL: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
EPL: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.

9/9
EPL 2024: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
EPL 2024: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea's Noni Madueke, left, crosses the ball under pressure from Nottingham Forest's Alex Moreno during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Legend Brian Lara Joins Festivities In India: A Grand Celebration Of Durga Puja In Kolkata
  2. IND Vs BAN 1st T20I: India Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets, Take Unassailable 1-0 Lead In Series - In Pics
  3. St Lucia Kings Win Maiden CPL Title; Coach Darren Sammy Reveals Aaron Jones' Prediction
  4. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test Toss Update: India Elect To Bat First In Chennai - Check Playing XIs
  5. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat First In Multan - Check Playing 11s
Football News
  1. Premier League: Erik Ten Hag's MUFC Draw At Villa - In Pics
  2. AIFF Aims To Scout Tall Footballers; Unimpressed Fans Point Out Heights Of Messi, Chhetri
  3. Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United: Draw Buys Erik Ten Hag A Little Time, Says Gary Neville
  4. Rangers 2-0 St. Johnstone, Scottish Premiership: Cerny Double Provides Ibrox Redemption
  5. Real Sociedad 1-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Sucic Stunner Salvages Point For Hosts
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  2. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  3. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  4. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  5. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maldives President Muizzu Meets PM Modi, Appeals For More Indian Tourists To Amend Strained Ties | Details
  2. ‘Arvind Kejriwal Distributes 'Revris', Slams BJP's 'Double-Engine' Gov Model At Janta Ki Adalat | Key Highlights
  3. Elections 2024: Congress's Haryana CM Candidate In Delhi Ahead Of Results; Security Upped In J&K
  4. Land-For-Jobs Case: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad, Sons Granted Bail By Delhi Court
  5. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. ‘India’s Integrity Must Be Respected’: Canada ‘Clears’ Its Stance Amid Diplomatic Tensions
  2. Middle East: Iran Airspace Reopens After Closure Amid Israeli Strikes; Israel Bombards Gaza, Beirut
  3. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands
  4. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  5. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands