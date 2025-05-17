Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United, Premier League: Blues Strengthen Hopes For Champions League Spot

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, bottom center, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, London.
From left, Manchester United's Harry Maguire, goalkeeper Andre Onana, Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes appear dejected after conceding their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, London.
Chelsea's Pedro Neto, center, fights for the ball with Manchester United's Luke Shaw, left and Patrick Dorgu during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, London.
Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund, front, tackled by Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, London.
Chelsea's Pedro Neto, left, and Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, London.
Manchester United's Casemiro, left, challenges Chelsea's Noni Madueke during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, London.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, London.
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez attempts a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, London.