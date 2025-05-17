Sports

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United, Premier League: Blues Strengthen Hopes For Champions League Spot

Chelsea overcame a stuffy Manchester United 1-0 at home on Friday (May 16) to strengthen their hopes for a top-five English Premier League finish and a resultant berth in next year’s Champions League. A second-half goal from Marc Cucurella won it for the Blues, leaving them in fourth with 66 points, and Aston Villa in fifth on goal difference. The other teams vying for one of the four Champions League spots after league winners Liverpool all have two games left to play. Arsenal have 68 points, Newcastle 66, Manchester City 65, and Nottingham Forest 62.