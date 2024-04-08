Sports

Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield Utd, Premier League Match Report: McBurnie Strikes Equaliser - In Pics

Oli McBurnie grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser as struggling Sheffield United twice came from behind to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Thiago Silva’s opener was cancelled out by Jayden Bogle’s equaliser, but it looked like the Blues would come away with maximum points when Noni Madueke put them 2-1 up, only for McBurnie to level at the death.

EPL 2023-24: Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Sheffield United players greet fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, centre, challenges for the ball with Sheffield United's James McAtee, left, and Sheffield United's Ben Osborn during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Chelsea's Noni Madueke walks off after being substituted by Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Chelsea's Noni Madueke celebrates with Chelsea's Cole Palmer after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Chelsea's Cole Palmer, centre, reacts ahead the Sheffield United's goalkeeper Ivo Grbic during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Sheffield United's Ollie Arblaster, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Cole Palmer during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Referee Robert Jones shows a yellow card to Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, far right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

