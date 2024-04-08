Sports

Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield Utd, Premier League Match Report: McBurnie Strikes Equaliser - In Pics

Oli McBurnie grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser as struggling Sheffield United twice came from behind to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Thiago Silva’s opener was cancelled out by Jayden Bogle’s equaliser, but it looked like the Blues would come away with maximum points when Noni Madueke put them 2-1 up, only for McBurnie to level at the death.