Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield Utd, Premier League Match Report: McBurnie Strikes Equaliser - In Pics

Sheffield United players greet fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.
Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.
Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, centre, challenges for the ball with Sheffield United's James McAtee, left, and Sheffield United's Ben Osborn during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.
Chelsea's Noni Madueke walks off after being substituted by Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.
Chelsea's Noni Madueke celebrates with Chelsea's Cole Palmer after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer, centre, reacts ahead the Sheffield United's goalkeeper Ivo Grbic during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.
Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.
Sheffield United's Ollie Arblaster, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Cole Palmer during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.
Referee Robert Jones shows a yellow card to Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, far right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.