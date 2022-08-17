Chandrakant Pandit Replaces Brendon McCullum As New Kolkata Knight Riders Head Coach

Two-times Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Chandrakant Pandit as the new head coach replacing Brendon McCullum, the franchise announced on Wednesday. Pandit recently won the Ranji Trophy with Madhya Pradesh earlier this year. (More Cricket News)

“It’s a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility,” Pandit said in a media release shortly after his appointment. “I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created.

“I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations,” he added.

Pandit, the most celebrated coach in the Indian domestic circuit, recently guided Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title, having won the national championship multiple times with Mumbai and Vidarbha.

Known to work wonders with unheralded domestic teams, this will be the former India wicketkeeper's first big assignment at the elite level. Pandit joining KKR would mean he will reunite with Mumbai's Shreyas Iyer, who was named KKR captain last year.

Former New Zealand captain, McCullum, left KKR to join England men's Test team as head coach.