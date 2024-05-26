Sports

Geneva Open: Casper Ruud Beats Tomas Machac, Claims Title - In Pics

Casper Ruud won back-to-back matches on Saturday (May 25, 2024) to annex his third Geneva Open title in four years. World number 7 Ruud won the final 7-5, 6-3 against Tomas Machac, who had defeated Novak Djokovic in the only semi-final completed on Friday. Ruud returned on the court less than three hours after prevailing over Flavio Cobolli. He trumped Cobolli 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in a match delayed because of heavy rain.