Geneva Open: Casper Ruud Beats Tomas Machac, Claims Title - In Pics

Casper Ruud won back-to-back matches on Saturday (May 25, 2024) to annex his third Geneva Open title in four years. World number 7 Ruud won the final 7-5, 6-3 against Tomas Machac, who had defeated Novak Djokovic in the only semi-final completed on Friday. Ruud returned on the court less than three hours after prevailing over Flavio Cobolli. He trumped Cobolli 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in a match delayed because of heavy rain.

Geneva Open Photo: Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP

Casper Ruud, of Norway, lifts the trophy after beating Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during their Final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

1/8
Casper Ruud
Casper Ruud Photo: Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP

Winner Casper Ruud, of Norway, right, and finalist Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, left, pose with their trophies after their Final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

2/8
Geneva Open 2024
Geneva Open 2024 Photo: Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP

Casper Ruud, of Norway, poses with the trophy after beating Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during their Final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

3/8
Geneva Open Tennis Tournament
Geneva Open Tennis Tournament Photo: Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP

Casper Ruud, of Norway, reacts after winning a point to Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during their Final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

4/8
Geneva Open Tennis Tournament 2024
Geneva Open Tennis Tournament 2024 Photo: Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP

Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns a ball to Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during their Final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

5/8
ATP 250 Geneva Open Tennis Tournament
ATP 250 Geneva Open Tennis Tournament Photo: Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP

Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns a ball to Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic during their Final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

6/8
ATP 250 Geneva Open Tennis Tournament 2024
ATP 250 Geneva Open Tennis Tournament 2024 Photo: Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP

Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, returns a ball to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during their Final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

7/8
Casper Ruud Vs Tomas Machac
Casper Ruud Vs Tomas Machac Photo: Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP

Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns a ball to Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during their Final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

8/8
Tomas Machac vs Casper Ruud
Tomas Machac vs Casper Ruud Photo: Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP

Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, returns a ball to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during their Final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

