Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Bundesliga Wrap: Cologne Beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0, Hoffenheim Bounce Back To Win 2-1

Anthony Modeste, who had led Cologne to a 1-0 win over Freiburg on February 5, scored the lone goal for Cologne.

Cologne's Anthony Modeste celebrates scoring during Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt. AP

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 1:49 pm

Anthony Modeste returned from the sick bay to shoot Cologne to a 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt and sixth place in the Bundesliga. (More Football News)

Cologne had definitely missed him while he was gone.

Modeste led the team to a 1-0 win over Freiburg on February 5 but illness kept him out of the next game as Cologne lost 3-1 at Leipzig last weekend.

The French striker came on in the 61st minute against Frankfurt on Saturday and scored the winner in the 84th when he capitalized on a mistake from the defense and stayed calm to shoot between goalkeeper Kevin Trapp's legs.

It was Modeste's 15th goal of the season.

Rafael Santos Borré might have equalized with the last kick of the game, but the Colombian's shot was too weak and Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn easily gathered the ball.

STUTTGART'S LATE HEARTBREAK

Relegation-threatened Stuttgart was on the verge of claiming its first league win since December when it conceded a penalty in the third minute of injury time to draw 1-1 with Bochum.

Eduard Löwen made the most of Mavropanos Konstantinos' poor challenge on Sebastian Polter by scoring the equalizer from the spot and stretching Stuttgart's dismal run to eight games without a victory.

Konstantinos, the Greek defender who is Stuttgart's top scorer with four goals, was disconsolate after the final whistle, when he was supported by teammates and opposing players.

Stuttgart remains second from bottom in a direct relegation place with 11 rounds remaining.

Löwen's late equalizer for promoted Bochum wasn't enough to prevent the so-called “Bayern Munich curse” from striking again – Bochum had beaten the Bavarian powerhouse 4-2 in its previous game and, like the previous eight teams to achieve the feat, it failed to follow up with a win.

WOLFSBURG DENIED

Danish forward Jonas Wind's first Bundesliga goal for Wolfsburg wasn't enough as visiting Hoffenheim came back to win 2-1.

Wolfsburg reportedly paid 12 million euros ($13.4 million) to FC Copenhagen for Wind on the last day of the winter transfer window, and the 23-year-old went some way to justifying the fee when he curled the ball inside the far post from around 15 meters (yards) in the 36th minute.

Wolfsburg was on course for its third win in three games after the Volkswagen-backed club had snapped an 11-game run without a victory in any competition, but there was another Danish player on the field, too.

Not to be outdone by his compatriot, Jacob Bruun Larsen equalized for Hoffenheim with a scissors kick in the 74th and then helped set up Andrej Kramaric for the winner in the 78th.

Union Berlin slumped to a 1-0 loss at Arminia Bielefeld for its third consecutive defeat since experienced forward Max Kruse joined Wolfsburg.

Also, Freiburg won 2-1 at Augsburg, which remains in the relegation playoff place.

