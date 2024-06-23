Sports

BEL Vs ROM, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Bounce Back With 2-0 Romania Victory - In Pics

Belgium got back to winning ways against Romania with a 2-0 win at the Cologne Stadium in Koln. Youri Tielemans opened the scoring in the second minute of the game, and the lead was then doubled by Kevin De Bruyne in the 80th to give Belgium all three crucial points.

UEFA Euro 2024 Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Belgium players greet fans after a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Romania's Denis Alibec
Romania's Denis Alibec Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Romania's Denis Alibec, right, attempts a shot on goal challenged by Belgium's Wout Faes during a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Euro 2024
Euro 2024 Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Romania's Denis Alibec, center, fails a chance to score during a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, right, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Belgium's Jeremy Doku
Belgium's Jeremy Doku Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Belgium's Jeremy Doku, front, fights for the ball against Romania's Andrei Ratiu during a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Romania's goalkeeper Florin Nita
Romania's goalkeeper Florin Nita Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Romania's goalkeeper Florin Nita looks as Belgium's Romelu Lukaku prepares to attempt a shot on goal during a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne is challenged by Romania's Razvan Marin during a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Romania's Valentin Mihaila
Romania's Valentin Mihaila Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Romania's Valentin Mihaila, left, and Belgium's Youri Tielemans jump for the ball during a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Romania's Marius Marin
Romania's Marius Marin Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Romania's Marius Marin, top, dribbles the ball challeged by Belgium's Dodi Lukebakio during a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Euro 2024 Soccer Tournament
Euro 2024 Soccer Tournament Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Belgium fans cheer from the stands before a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

