BEL Vs ROM, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Bounce Back With 2-0 Romania Victory - In Pics

Belgium players greet fans after a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Romania's Denis Alibec, right, attempts a shot on goal challenged by Belgium's Wout Faes during a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Romania's Denis Alibec, center, fails a chance to score during a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, right, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Belgium's Jeremy Doku, front, fights for the ball against Romania's Andrei Ratiu during a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Romania's goalkeeper Florin Nita looks as Belgium's Romelu Lukaku prepares to attempt a shot on goal during a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne is challenged by Romania's Razvan Marin during a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Romania's Valentin Mihaila, left, and Belgium's Youri Tielemans jump for the ball during a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Romania's Marius Marin, top, dribbles the ball challeged by Belgium's Dodi Lukebakio during a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Belgium fans cheer from the stands before a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.