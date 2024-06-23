Sports

BEL Vs ROM, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Bounce Back With 2-0 Romania Victory - In Pics

Belgium got back to winning ways against Romania with a 2-0 win at the Cologne Stadium in Koln. Youri Tielemans opened the scoring in the second minute of the game, and the lead was then doubled by Kevin De Bruyne in the 80th to give Belgium all three crucial points.