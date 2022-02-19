Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Beijing Games: Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. Voted Back On IOC Executive Board

The move puts Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. in a position for an expected run at the IOC presidency. His father was IOC president from 1980-2001.

Beijing Games: Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. Voted Back On IOC Executive Board
Juan Antonio Samaranch received 72 votes in favor while four voted against. Nine abstained. File Photo - AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 8:55 pm

The International Olympic Committee member who oversaw preparations for the Beijing Games was voted back onto the body's executive board on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Juan Antonio Samaranch, whose father was IOC president from 1980-2001, was the only candidate for the sole vice president slot that was open.

Related stories

Mumbai To Host International Olympic Committee Session In 2023

Behind China's Olympics, The Saga Of A Chained Woman Unfolds

Beijing Winter Olympics: IOC Boss Thomas Bach Slams Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's Entourage

The move puts Samaranch in position for an expected run at the IOC presidency. Current IOC rules require Thomas Bach to stand aside in 2025 after 12 years as president.

“You cannot, or maybe you can, imagine how happy I am to continue working with all of you,” Samaranch told IOC members.

Samaranch received 72 votes in favor while four voted against. Nine abstained.

Samaranch will take over the vice president seat of Yu Zaiqing of China, who had to step down after completing the maximum two consecutive four-year terms.

Samaranch previously served as a VP from 2016-20. He now returns to the 15-member IOC board, where decision-making and power has become more concentrated under Bach's hands-on leadership.

Samaranch served as chairman of the IOC coordination commission for the Beijing Olympics from 2018 and became the main point of contact with officials in China.

He has longstanding ties to the country. In 2012, he founded the Chinese government-backed Samaranch Foundation, which said it wanted to develop Olympic culture in the country to honor of his father. The elder Samaranch, who had the same name, died in 2010.

The IOC board now includes several potential candidates to succeed Bach, including another vice president, Nicole Hoevertsz of Aruba.

Hoevertsz, who competed at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics in synchronized swimming, had her IOC membership renewed Saturday. She is leading the IOC's oversight of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Five new IOC members were installed Saturday, including refugee athlete Yiech Pur Biel, who competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He was sent from South Sudan as a child to live at a refugee camp in Kenya before training and winning selection for the inaugural Olympic refugee team.

The IOC also extended the membership of Luis Alberto Moreno, a former diplomat who is the Olympic body's official observer at the United Nations. Moreno is the former ambassador for Colombia to the United States.

Tags

Sports Olympics International Olympic Committee Beijing Winter Olympic Games IOC President IOC Election Juan Antonio Samaranch Thomas Bach Beijing
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics: Wind Creates Full-blown Mess On Penultimate Day

Beijing Winter Olympics: Wind Creates Full-blown Mess On Penultimate Day

Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara Out For Duck As Mumbai Enforce Follow-on On Saurashtra

Ranji Trophy: Shahrukh Khan Slams 148-ball 194 For Tamil Nadu Vs Delhi

Who Is Saurabh Kumar - India's Latest Test Cricket Call-up

Pakistan Super League 2022: 'Cheated' James Faulkner Slams Pakistan Cricket Board Of Lying, Quits

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai.

DMK Eyes Full-Spectrum Dominance

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal