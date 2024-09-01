Sports

La Liga: Raphinha Nets Hat-Trick As Barcelona Decimate Real Valladolid 7-0 - In Pics

Raphinha conjured a hat trick and set up another goal as Barcelona decimated Real Valladolid 7-0 on Saturday (August 31, 2024) and stayed perfect with four wins in as many La Liga games under new coach Hansi Flick. The early league leaders rolled over newly promoted Valladolid at home, with Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, Jules Kounde and Ferran Torres also finding the net. Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who starred in Spain's UEFA European Championship title run, set up two goals and was way too much for Valladolid to handle from Lionel Messi's old spot on the right flank.