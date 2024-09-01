Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring his side's 7th goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates scoring his side's 6th goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring his side's 5th goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha, top, jumps over Valladolid's goalkeeper Karl Hein scoring his side's 5th goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring his side's 4th goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Jules Kounde celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha, top, scores his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.