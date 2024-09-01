Sports

La Liga: Raphinha Nets Hat-Trick As Barcelona Decimate Real Valladolid 7-0 - In Pics

Raphinha conjured a hat trick and set up another goal as Barcelona decimated Real Valladolid 7-0 on Saturday (August 31, 2024) and stayed perfect with four wins in as many La Liga games under new coach Hansi Flick. The early league leaders rolled over newly promoted Valladolid at home, with Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, Jules Kounde and Ferran Torres also finding the net. Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who starred in Spain's UEFA European Championship title run, set up two goals and was way too much for Valladolid to handle from Lionel Messi's old spot on the right flank.

Spain Soccer La Liga Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring his side's 7th goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

1/9
La Liga Spain Soccer
La Liga Spain Soccer Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

2/9
FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid
FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates scoring his side's 6th goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

3/9
Real Valladolid vs FC Barcelona
Real Valladolid vs FC Barcelona Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring his side's 5th goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

4/9
Barcelonas Raphinha
Barcelona's Raphinha Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha, top, jumps over Valladolid's goalkeeper Karl Hein scoring his side's 5th goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

5/9
La Liga Soccer Match
La Liga Soccer Match Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring his side's 4th goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

6/9
Soccer Match La Liga
Soccer Match La Liga Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

7/9
Barcelonas Jules Kounde
Barcelona's Jules Kounde Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Jules Kounde celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

8/9
Spain Soccer La Liga
Spain Soccer La Liga Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

9/9
La Liga Soccer Match
La Liga Soccer Match Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha, top, scores his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WBBL 2024 Draft: List Of Indian Players Picked For Women's Big Bash League Season 10
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Fiery Khurram Shahzad Leaves BAN Six Down At Lunch
  3. Bengaluru Blasters Vs Mysore Warriors, Maharaja Trophy Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Record-Breaking Joe Root Edges England Closer To Sri Lanka Victory
  5. Maharaja Trophy 2024: Mysore Warriors Edge Out Hubli Tigers To Enter Final
Football News
  1. La Liga: Raphinha Nets Hat-Trick As Barcelona Decimate Real Valladolid 7-0 - In Pics
  2. Serie A: Milan's Paulo Fonseca Shrugs Off Talk Of Rift With Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez
  3. PL: Gunners Held 1-1 By The Seagulls - In Pics
  4. Barcelona 7-0 Real Valladolid, La Liga: Raphinha Hails Blaugrana After Statement Win
  5. Lazio 2-2 Milan, Serie A: Rafael Leao Salvages Draw But Rossoneri Still Winless
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
  2. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  3. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  4. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
  5. US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Opposition Holds ‘Hit With Footwear’ Protest In Mumbai
  2. With The Slogan 'Our Land, Our Right,' CPI(M) Releases Manifesto For Kashmir
  3. Tripura: 7 People Arrested As Security Forces Foil Infiltration Attempt
  4. Telangana Rains: Hyderabad Schools To Be Closed On Sept 2 Amid IMD Red Alert
  5. Veiled Truths: What The Women In Phoolan Devi’s Village Do—And Do Not—Say
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
  2. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
  3. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  4. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  5. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
World News
  1. Gaza War: Netanyahu Condemns Hostage Killing, Says Hamas Doesn't Want Truce; Power, Water Cut Off In Jenin
  2. Greece Declares Emergency After Flood Of Dead Fish
  3. Typhoon Shanshan Weakens To Storm, As Rains Continue To Lash Japan
  4. Looking Back: Times When Astronauts Were Stuck In Space
  5. Iran's President Says His Country Needs More Than USD 100 Billion In Foreign Investment
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction