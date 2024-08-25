Sports

La Liga: Yamal, Lewandowski Goals Power Barcelona's 2-1 Win Over Athletic Bilbao - In Pics

Spanish teen sensation Lamine Yamal upstaged compatriot Nico Williams as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 on Saturday (August 24) in the players’ first matchup since the two young talents led their nation to European Championship glory. Yamal opened the scoring before Robert Lewandowski provided the second goal to give Barcelona two wins in two games to start the La Liga season. The Barcelona teenager struck in the 24th minute with a curling shot that was reminiscent of Lionel Messi’s favorite moves.