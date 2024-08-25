Barcelona's Lamine Yamal gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, centre, and Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Alvarez challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, centre, passes the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, centre, shoots on target during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, and Athletic Bilbao's Daniel Vivian challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal with Alejandro Balde during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, left, and Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams challenge for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha shoots the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, centre right, and Athletic Bilbao's Benat Prados challenge for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.