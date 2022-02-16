Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Cricketers Mourn The Loss Of 'Truly Amazing' Musical Talent

Virat Kohli, who had recently relinquished India captaincy, hailed Bappi Lahiri as an "icon of the Indian music industry".

Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Cricketers Mourn The Loss Of 'Truly Amazing' Musical Talent
Bappi Lahiri reportedly composed songs for football great Diego Maradona and cricketer Virat Kohli. Twitter/@ianuragthakur

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 5:07 pm

Indian cricketers, including the retired players, paid rich tributes to legendary musician Bappi Lahiri. The 69-year-old composer, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 70s and 80s and also some soulful crooning, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. (More Cricket News)

Related stories

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Named Captain Of Kolkata Knight Riders

IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly Avoid Each Other At Eden Gardens, Cold War?

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar said he used to listen to Lahiri's songs, and picked "yaad aa raha hai" as one of his favorites. Hailing Lahiri as a truly amazing talent, the former India captain wrote: "I really enjoyed Bappi Da's music, especially “yaad aa raha hai” - heard it several times in the dressing room. The range of his talent was truly amazing."

Virat Kohli, who had recently relinquished India captaincy, hailed Lahiri as an "icon of the Indian music industry."

Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said Lahiri will be "fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions".

"He was an icon in music industry who had his own unique style with an unending enthusiasm. We will miss you, #BappiLahiri ji. Deepest condolences to his family. ॐ शान्ति," wrote India women's ODI team skipper Mithali Raj.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in films such as "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi".

Hailing from Kolkata, Bappi was a life-long sports fan. He reportedly composed songs for football great Diego Maradona and Kohli.

Lahiri also ventured into politics, He joined the BJP in 2014. He contested from the Srerampur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal but lost to Kalyan Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress.

Tags

Sports Indian Cricket Bappi Lahiri Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Yuvraj Singh Mumbai New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Named Captain Of Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Named Captain Of Kolkata Knight Riders

ICC T20I Batting Rankings: KL Rahul Retains 4th Spot, Virat Kohli Static At 10th

Live Streaming Of Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings: Watch Pakistan Super League, 23rd Match Live

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Arif Khan Fails To Finish Men's Slalom Event

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

Union Home Minster Amit Shah honours a police personnel at the 75th Raising Day Parade of the Delhi Police, at the New Police Lines, in New Delhi.

Amit Shah Lauds Cops On 75th Raising Day Parade

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic