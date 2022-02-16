Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Cricketers Mourn The Loss Of 'Truly Amazing' Musical Talent

Indian cricketers, including the retired players, paid rich tributes to legendary musician Bappi Lahiri. The 69-year-old composer, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 70s and 80s and also some soulful crooning, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. (More Cricket News)

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar said he used to listen to Lahiri's songs, and picked "yaad aa raha hai" as one of his favorites. Hailing Lahiri as a truly amazing talent, the former India captain wrote: "I really enjoyed Bappi Da's music, especially “yaad aa raha hai” - heard it several times in the dressing room. The range of his talent was truly amazing."

I really enjoyed Bappi Da's music, especially “yaad aa raha hai” - heard it several times in the dressing room. The range of his talent was truly amazing.

आप हमेशा हमें याद रहोगे बप्पी दा! pic.twitter.com/NFougJVt8c — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 16, 2022

Virat Kohli, who had recently relinquished India captaincy, hailed Lahiri as an "icon of the Indian music industry."

A icon of the Indian music industry. Bappi Lahiri you will be missed. May you RIP 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2022

Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said Lahiri will be "fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions".

Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 16, 2022

"He was an icon in music industry who had his own unique style with an unending enthusiasm. We will miss you, #BappiLahiri ji. Deepest condolences to his family. ॐ शान्ति," wrote India women's ODI team skipper Mithali Raj.

He was an icon in music industry who had his own unique style with an unending enthusiasm. We will miss you, #BappiLahiri ji. Deepest condolences to his family.

ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tdQhGpuQIB — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 16, 2022

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in films such as "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi".

Hailing from Kolkata, Bappi was a life-long sports fan. He reportedly composed songs for football great Diego Maradona and Kohli.

Lahiri also ventured into politics, He joined the BJP in 2014. He contested from the Srerampur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal but lost to Kalyan Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress.