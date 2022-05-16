BAN Vs SL, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Day 2: Sri Lanka Bank On Angelo Mathews For Big Total

Sri Lanka made full use of the good batting conditions in Chattogram on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh on Sunday. Former skipper Angelo Mathews timed his 12th Test century to perfection as the visitors were 258 for four wickets at stumps. Sri Lankan batsmen took advantage of winning the toss and built partnerships to keep the Bangladesh bowlers at bay. Kusal Mendis scored 54 and accompanied Mathews in a 92-run partnership in a third-wicket stand that set the pace for the match. Later, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal dashed Bangladesh’s hope of stealing an advantage in the match with risk-free batting. At stumps, Mathews was batting on 114 with Dinesh Chandimal on 34. Mathews reached his first century since January last year off 183 balls. The match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium started after a minute’s silence in the memory of former Australian Test player Andrew Symonds, who died in an auto accident late Saturday night near the northeastern Australian city of Townsville. Follow Day 2 live cricket scores and updates of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka.



11:35 AM IST: Lunch On Day 2

At lunch, Sri Lanka are 3267/6 with Angelo Mathews batting in 147 and Ramesh Mendis on 1.

11:26 AM IST: Two In An Over For Nayeem

That's two wickets in an over. Poor shot from Niroshan Dickwella sees his timbers disturbed. Angelo Mathews is batting on 144. SL 323/6 (113.5)

11:19 AM IST: Success For BAN

OUT! Nayeem Hasan finally breaks the partnership with the wicket of Dinesh Chandimal. Chadimal is LBW for 66. SL 319/5 (113.1)

10:47 AM IST: 50 For Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal brings up his with a single off Taijul Islam. SL 295/4 (107)

9:53 AM IST: Slow And Steady

Slow and steady is the approach from the Sri Lankan duo of Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal. The pair has added 12 runs in the first five overs of the day's play. Mathews is batting on 123 while Chandimal is unbeaten on 37. SL 270/4 (95)

9:07 AM IST: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka from Chattogram. Sri Lanka are sitting pretty on top and would aim for a big total today.