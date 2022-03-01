BAN Vs AFG: ‘Aim Is To finish In Top-Four Of ICC ODI Super League’, Says Bangladesh Captain Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh might head into the upcoming T20s against Afghanistan high on confidence after winning the ODI series, but skipper Tamim Iqbal is disappointed to be not able to complete a clean sweep on Monday at Chattogram.

Having won the first two ODIs against Afghanistan comfortably, Bangladesh failed to replicate the same in the third and final game on Monday, crumbling to a seven-wicket loss, thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s third 50-over ton in nine matches.

“Very disappointed. Before the game, I had said that this match was probably very important. We won the series but the scenario is not such that it won’t be a problem if you lose a game. Every game has value. I am disappointed as we couldn’t play the way we did in the second match,” Tamim said after the game.

Bangladesh are at the top of the ICC Super League table with 100 points from 15 games but missed 20 valuable points after losing the last game against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in their last two series.

Batting first on Monday after winning the toss, Bangladesh were very much in the game as long as Liton Das was at the crease. Centurion in the previous ODI, Liton was holding one end at a time when his colleagues were getting out cheaply.

However, his dismissal in the 36th over for 86 triggered the collapse as the rest fell like a pack of cards with Bangladesh all out for 192 in 46.5 overs. In reply, Gurbaz steered Afghanistan home in 41.1 overs with an unbeaten 106.

For Tamim, the target for Bangladesh is to finish in the top-four of the ICC Super League table. “There are two things here. If you win one or two more, you are probably qualifying for the 2023 World Cup,” he continued.

“That’s not my target as my target is to finish in the top-four. If you want to claim that you have come here to win the World Cup in 2023, if you qualify as the seventh or eighth team, it doesn't make sense,” he added. “When you have this kind of opportunity, you have to take maximum advantage.”

The top eight teams directly qualify for the 2023 ICC World Cup. India being the hosts have already qualified. Both Bangladesh and Afghanistan now head to Dhaka to play the two T20 matches on March 3 and 5.

Bangladesh will then travel to South Africa for three ODIs and two Tests. They will directly head to Ireland from there to play three ODIs.