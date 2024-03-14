Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu faces the world no. 1 An Se-young of the Republic of Korea in the second round of the All England Open 2024 badminton tournament on Thursday. The two are scheduled to clash in the opening match of Day 3 on Minoru Yoneyama Court. (More Badminton News)
Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu advanced to the second round of the tournament when her opponent Yvonne Li retired hurt at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Tuesday.
Indian badminton player, PV Sindhu, ranked 11th in the world, won the first game 21-10 against German player, Li, who is ranked 28th in the world. Li decided to retire from the match after losing the first game. Sindhu, who reached the quarter-finals of the French Open last week, dominated the match and seemed very comfortable playing against her opponent.
Sindhu is set to face the current world No. 1, An Se-young from the Republic of Korea, in the second round. This match will prove to be a tough challenge for Sindhu as she has lost all six of her previous matches against the Korean in international badminton. The only time Sindhu has managed to win a game against Se-young was at the Asia Championships in Dubai last year.
Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa will also be in action today in the second round against Y Zheng and S X Zhang of China in the women's doubles category.
The men's doubles top seeds, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are set to compete against Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana. In the first round, the world No.1's defeated their Indonesian counterparts, Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan, and will now face the world No. 9s. Lakshya Sen will also face Anders Antonsen in the men's singles in the second round.
Head To Head Record:
PV Sindhu has not defeated the world no. 1 An Se-young of the Republic of Korea so far. However, she won a single set last year in the Asia Championships in Dubai otherwise all straight game defeats against her so far. In the six matches played between these two, Su-young came out victorious all the time.
Live streaming details For PV Sindhu vs An Su-young match:
When is An Su-young vs PV Sindhu's second-round match at the All England Open Badminton Championship 2024?
PV Sindhu will take on SY An in the second round at the All England Open 2024 BWF Super 1000 tournament on March 14, Thursday at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch SY An Vs PV Sindhu, second round at All England Open Badminton Championship 2024?
Live actions of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 will be available to stream at the Jio Cinema app and website in India.