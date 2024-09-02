Badminton

India At Paris Paralympics 2024, Badminton Highlights: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan Loses In Women's Singles SH6 Semi-Final

Catch the highlights of the semi-final match played between Indian para-shuttler Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan and China's Shuangbao Lin in the SH6 category at the Paris Paralympics 2024, right here

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
1 September 2024
1 September 2024
Indian para-shuttler Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan. Photo: X | The Bridge
Here are the highlights of the semi-final match of the para-badminton SH6 category in the Paris Paralympics 2024 played between Indian para-shuttler Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan and China's Shuangbao Lin on Monday, 2nd September at La Chapelle Arena in Paris. Nithya Sre lost the match and now will compete in the bronze medal match. Catch the highlights of the semi-final match, here.
LIVE UPDATES

Nithya Sre Vs S.B. Lin, Semi-Final Highlights

India's Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan lost to her Chinese opponent Shuangbao Lin in the semi-final match of women's single in the SH6 category at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday. Catch all the highlights of the semi-final match, here.

Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Trails In Game 1

Nithya Sre is trailing in Game 1 of the women's singles SH6 category semi-final match agaianst her Chinese opponent Shuangbao Lin.

Game 1: Nithya Sre 4-9 S. B. Lin

Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: S.B. Lin Takes Big Lead

Shuangbao Lin took a big lead after a good start in Game 1. She has given Nithya no time to recover and now the Indian shuttler is finding ways to get back in the game.

Game 1: Nithya Sre 9-13 S. B. Lin

Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Fights Back

The Indian para-shuttler is making her way for recovery in the game. Shuangbao Lin is leading in Game 1 but Nithya has managed to decrease the gap.

Game 1: Nithya Sre 13-17 S. B. Lin

Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Loses Game 1

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan lost Game 1 of the para-badminton women's singles in the SH6 category against her Chinese opponent Shuangbao Lin.

Game 1: Nithya Sre 13-21 S. B. Lin

Indian para-shuttler Sukant Kadam at the Paris Paralympics 2024. - Photo: X | The Bridge
India At Paralympics 2024 Badminton Highlights: Suhas Yathiraj Beats Sukant Kadam In SL4 Semi-Final; Nitesh Kumar Enters SL3 Final

BY Jagdish Yadav

Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Starts Well In Game 2

Nithya Sre started well in the second game but her opponent took advantage of her mistakes and managed to get an early lead.

Game 2: Nithya Sre 2-4 S. B. Lin

Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Takes Lead

Nithya Sre has taken early lead in Game 2 and it is the first time in the match when Nithya is leading.

Game 2: Nithya Sre 5-4 S. B. Lin

Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Increases Her Lead

Nithya Sre increased her lead in Game 2 by one point. He Chinese opponent is trying to get the lead but she is resisting.

Game 2: Nithya Sre 11-8 S. B. Lin

Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Lin Decreases Nithya's Lead

Shuangbao Lin has decreased Nithya Sre's lead in Game 2 with good performance. Now Nithya Sre only has two points lead.

Game 2: Nithya Sre 16-14 S. B. Lin

Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Loses Game 2

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan lost Game 2 against China's Shuangbao Lin and her hopes of gold medal as well. She will not fight for bronze medal on Monday.

Game 2: Nithya Sre 19-21 S. B. Lin

Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Loses 2-0

Indian para-shuttler Nithya Sre lost to Chinese player Shuangbao Lin in straight games and now will clash in the bronze medal match.

Women's Singles SH6 Live Updates: Who Is Nithya Sre's Next Opponent?

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan will face Indonesia's Rina Marlina in the bronze medal match of the women's singles SH6 category on Monday.

That's All From Our Side!

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan will clash with Indonesia's Rina Marlina in the bronze medal match on Monday. That's all from our side. See you tomorrow! Take care!

