Indian para-shuttler Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan. Photo: X | The Bridge

Here are the highlights of the semi-final match of the para-badminton SH6 category in the Paris Paralympics 2024 played between Indian para-shuttler Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan and China's Shuangbao Lin on Monday, 2nd September at La Chapelle Arena in Paris. Nithya Sre lost the match and now will compete in the bronze medal match. Catch the highlights of the semi-final match, here.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Sept 2024, 12:14:08 am IST Nithya Sre Vs S.B. Lin, Semi-Final Highlights India's Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan lost to her Chinese opponent Shuangbao Lin in the semi-final match of women's single in the SH6 category at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday. Catch all the highlights of the semi-final match, here.

2 Sept 2024, 12:23:04 am IST Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Trails In Game 1 Nithya Sre is trailing in Game 1 of the women's singles SH6 category semi-final match agaianst her Chinese opponent Shuangbao Lin. Game 1: Nithya Sre 4-9 S. B. Lin

2 Sept 2024, 12:25:57 am IST Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: S.B. Lin Takes Big Lead Shuangbao Lin took a big lead after a good start in Game 1. She has given Nithya no time to recover and now the Indian shuttler is finding ways to get back in the game. Game 1: Nithya Sre 9-13 S. B. Lin

2 Sept 2024, 12:28:50 am IST Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Fights Back The Indian para-shuttler is making her way for recovery in the game. Shuangbao Lin is leading in Game 1 but Nithya has managed to decrease the gap. Game 1: Nithya Sre 13-17 S. B. Lin

2 Sept 2024, 12:35:08 am IST Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Starts Well In Game 2 Nithya Sre started well in the second game but her opponent took advantage of her mistakes and managed to get an early lead. Game 2: Nithya Sre 2-4 S. B. Lin

2 Sept 2024, 12:36:55 am IST Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Takes Lead Nithya Sre has taken early lead in Game 2 and it is the first time in the match when Nithya is leading. Game 2: Nithya Sre 5-4 S. B. Lin

2 Sept 2024, 12:40:23 am IST Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Increases Her Lead Nithya Sre increased her lead in Game 2 by one point. He Chinese opponent is trying to get the lead but she is resisting. Game 2: Nithya Sre 11-8 S. B. Lin

2 Sept 2024, 12:46:41 am IST Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Lin Decreases Nithya's Lead Shuangbao Lin has decreased Nithya Sre's lead in Game 2 with good performance. Now Nithya Sre only has two points lead. Game 2: Nithya Sre 16-14 S. B. Lin

2 Sept 2024, 12:52:30 am IST Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Loses Game 2 Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan lost Game 2 against China's Shuangbao Lin and her hopes of gold medal as well. She will not fight for bronze medal on Monday. Game 2: Nithya Sre 19-21 S. B. Lin

2 Sept 2024, 12:58:10 am IST Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Loses 2-0 Indian para-shuttler Nithya Sre lost to Chinese player Shuangbao Lin in straight games and now will clash in the bronze medal match.

2 Sept 2024, 01:00:12 am IST Women's Singles SH6 Live Updates: Who Is Nithya Sre's Next Opponent? Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan will face Indonesia's Rina Marlina in the bronze medal match of the women's singles SH6 category on Monday.