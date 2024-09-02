Nithya Sre Vs S.B. Lin, Semi-Final Highlights
India's Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan lost to her Chinese opponent Shuangbao Lin in the semi-final match of women's single in the SH6 category at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday. Catch all the highlights of the semi-final match, here.
Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Trails In Game 1
Nithya Sre is trailing in Game 1 of the women's singles SH6 category semi-final match agaianst her Chinese opponent Shuangbao Lin.
Game 1: Nithya Sre 4-9 S. B. Lin
Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: S.B. Lin Takes Big Lead
Shuangbao Lin took a big lead after a good start in Game 1. She has given Nithya no time to recover and now the Indian shuttler is finding ways to get back in the game.
Game 1: Nithya Sre 9-13 S. B. Lin
Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Fights Back
The Indian para-shuttler is making her way for recovery in the game. Shuangbao Lin is leading in Game 1 but Nithya has managed to decrease the gap.
Game 1: Nithya Sre 13-17 S. B. Lin
Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Loses Game 1
Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan lost Game 1 of the para-badminton women's singles in the SH6 category against her Chinese opponent Shuangbao Lin.
Game 1: Nithya Sre 13-21 S. B. Lin
Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Starts Well In Game 2
Nithya Sre started well in the second game but her opponent took advantage of her mistakes and managed to get an early lead.
Game 2: Nithya Sre 2-4 S. B. Lin
Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Takes Lead
Nithya Sre has taken early lead in Game 2 and it is the first time in the match when Nithya is leading.
Game 2: Nithya Sre 5-4 S. B. Lin
Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Increases Her Lead
Nithya Sre increased her lead in Game 2 by one point. He Chinese opponent is trying to get the lead but she is resisting.
Game 2: Nithya Sre 11-8 S. B. Lin
Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Lin Decreases Nithya's Lead
Shuangbao Lin has decreased Nithya Sre's lead in Game 2 with good performance. Now Nithya Sre only has two points lead.
Game 2: Nithya Sre 16-14 S. B. Lin
Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Loses Game 2
Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan lost Game 2 against China's Shuangbao Lin and her hopes of gold medal as well. She will not fight for bronze medal on Monday.
Game 2: Nithya Sre 19-21 S. B. Lin
Women's Singles SH6 SF Live Updates: Nithya Sre Loses 2-0
Indian para-shuttler Nithya Sre lost to Chinese player Shuangbao Lin in straight games and now will clash in the bronze medal match.
Women's Singles SH6 Live Updates: Who Is Nithya Sre's Next Opponent?
Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan will face Indonesia's Rina Marlina in the bronze medal match of the women's singles SH6 category on Monday.
