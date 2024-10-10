Malvika Bansod Vs Ratchanok Intanon Live Streaming, Arctic Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Pre-Quarterfinal Match

Rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod continued her impressive form in 2024, pulling off a stunning upset against world No 23 Sung Shuo Yun of Chinese Taipei to advance to the women's singles pre-quarterfinals at the Arctic Open Super 500. (More Badminton News)
The 23-year-old southpaw, who clinched her first title in over two years at the Azerbaijan International in February, defeated her opponent 21-19, 24-22 in 57 minutes.
However, the challenge will intensify in the next round as she faces former world champion in Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the second round.
Live Streaming:
When is Malvika Bansod Vs Ratchanok Intanon match at the Arctic Open 2024?
The Malvika Bansod Vs Ratchanok Intanon, women's singles pre-quarterfinals match, Arctic Open 2024 will be played on Thursday, October 10 at approx 2:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Malvika Bansod Vs Ratchanok Intanon match, Arctic Open 2024?
The said match can be streamed live on the BWF TV YouTube channel.