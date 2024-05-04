South Korea's Kim Ga Ram returns a shot to Indonesia's Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo in the semi-final of the Uber Cup Finals held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Saturday, May 4, 2024. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

South Korea's Kim Ga Ram returns a shot to Indonesia's Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo in the semi-final of the Uber Cup Finals held in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Saturday, May 4, 2024. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan