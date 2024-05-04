The host People's Republic of China is all set to lock horns with Indonesia in the final of BWF Uber Cup 2024 in Chengdu on May 5. (More Sports News)
Both the China and Indonesia showcased their dominance by securing victories in semi-finals in Chengdu on Saturday, May 4th. Their impressive performances set the stage for an exciting final showdown.
This showdown will be iconic as it'll mark the first time since 2012 that the same nations have competed in both the men's and women's finals at badminton's world team championships. In 2012, China swept both matches against the Republic of Korea on home soil in Wuhan, also clinching both titles.
Advertisement
The defending champion India's campaign of Thomas Cup and Uber Cup ended early as both men and women team go down in quarters-finals on Thursday. Lakshya Sen continued his winning streak against Asian Games gold medalist Li Shi Feng, but the Indian squad fell short against hosts China.
Live Streaming details:
When will China Vs Indonesia, Uber Cup 2024 Final begin?
The China Vs Indonesia, Uber Cup 2024 Final will be played at 7:00 am IST on May 5.
Where to watch China Vs Indonesia, Uber Cup 2024 Final?
The matche will be available on Sports18 TV Channel and stream on the JioCinema app and website. Fans can also stream on the BWF's YouTube channel.