French Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Satwik-Chirag vs Lee-Yang Final Round

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have made a lasting impression in the sport of badminton, not only for their exceptional skills but also for the promises they make, and deliver to each one of them. After losing the Indian Open 2024 finals, the No.1 men's doubles pair expressed their commitment to winning International tournaments, and here they go to the final round of the French Open 2024 Super 750 defeating Korea's Seo Seung Jae and Kang Min Hyuk, avenging their previous loss. The final match will take place on March 10, Sunday at the Arena Porte de la Chapelle, Paris. (More Badminton News)
The top-seeded Indian double's pair are gearing up to face Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan. And of course, this is not an easy challenge. But so was not in the quarterfinals taking on the Thai, and semifinals facing the reigning champions, but the winners made their way out.
Satwik-Chirag won the BWF French Open title in 2022, reached the finals in 2023, and once again to the finals in 2024. This year so far in all three World Tour events, the Indian pair has advanced to the final rounds but eventually only disappointing has been achieved. The loss at the hands of the world champions Seo-kang in Delhi at the Indian Open was something disheartening, but Satwik and Chirag were determined for this one bigger tournament. And the time for the highly anticipated epic showdown has finally arrived. Below is where the live actions of the event can be streamed
When is the Satwik-Chirag vs Lee-Yang French Open 2024 badminton tournament final round?
Where to watch Satwik-Chirag vs Lee-Yang French Open badminton tournament Final Round?
In India, live telecasting of the French Open 2024 badminton tournament will be available on the Sports 18 channel. It will also be available to stream on Jio Cinema app.
One can watch the French Open 2024 from anywhere in the world at the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation, here.
Schedule of French Open 2024 badminton tournament finals:
Men's doubles:
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Chirag Shetty (India) Vs Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan (Chinese Taipei)
Men's Singles:
Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand) Vs Yu Qi Shi (China)
Women's doubles:
Qing Chen Chen - Yi Fan Jia (China) Vs Nami Matsuyama - Chiharu Shida (Japan)
Mixed singles:
Seung Jae Seo - Yu Jung Chae (South Korea) Vs Yan Zhe Feng - Dong Ping Huang (China)