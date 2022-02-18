Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022: Indian Men’s And Women’s Team Knocked Out

Both the men and women's teams of India lost their respective final games and failed to enter the knockout stage of the tournament.

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022: Indian Men’s And Women’s Team Knocked Out
Indian men's team lost 2-3 to Indonesia in its last game at Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022. Twitter/@Badminton_Asia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 2:38 pm

India's campaign at the Badminton Asia Team Championships came to end as the men's and women's teams failed to advance to the knockout round after going down to their respective opponents at Shah Alam in Malaysia on Friday. (More Badminton News)

While the men's team lost 2-3 to three-time defending champions Indonesia, the women's side were hammered 1-4 by Japan. 

The Indian men's team had earlier lost 0-5 to Korea and beaten Honk Kong 3-2. It needed an outright win against title holders Indonesia to advance to the knockout stage. 

The Indians finished third in the group stage behind Indonesia and Korea. Hong Kong finished last.

Related stories

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022: India Women Suffer Narrow Defeat To Malaysia

2022 Badminton Asia Team Championships: Lakshya Sen, Malvika Bansod To Lead India 

The women's team also needed a win to qualify for the knockouts but found Japan to be a formidable opponent. The Indians had earlier lost to hosts Malaysia 2-3.

India Open winner Lakshya Sen and Mithun Manjunath gave a good account of themselves 

Sen, a world championship bronze medallist, eked out a hard-fought win over Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-18 27-25 in 46 minutes to start the proceedings on a bright note for India.

However, the two inexperienced doubles pairs and singles player Kiran George couldn't rise to the occasion.

The pair of Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh Konthoujam went down in straight games 16-21 10-21 to Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in less than 30 minutes as Indonesia levelled the tie.

The defending champions then took a 2-1 lead as world number 75 Kiran, who had won his maiden Super 100 crown in Odisha, lost 13-21 21-17 10-21 to Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay.

With momentum on their side, the Indonesians then sealed the tie as the Indian duo of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Rethinasabapathi Kumar lost to Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana 10-21 10-21.

Manjunath Mithun then toiled hard to notch a consolation win, beating Yonathan Ramlie 21-12 15-21 21-17 in one hour three minutes. 

While the men's team went out fighting, Japan proved too much for the young women's side.

Japan took a 1-0 lead as India's Aakarshi Kashyap lost the first singles match to Natsuki Nidaira 13-21 21-18 15-21. 

Assam's Ashmita Chaliha, the lone winner for India in the tie, then dished out a superb show to see off Riko Gunji 21-17 10-21 21-19 in 53 minutes to bring India back into the contest.

However, neither the two doubles pairs nor young Tara Shah could latch on to the momentum and lost their matches in straight games.

The Indian duo of Khushi Gupta and Simran Singhi went down 15-21 16-21 to Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato while Tara succumbed to a 12-21 16-21 loss at the hands of Hina Akechi. 

Arul Bala Radhakrishnan and Nila Valluvan also proved no match for the Japanese duo of Riko Gunji and Natsuki Nidaira, losing 10-21 15-21. 

The women's team ends the group stage last, having lost to both Japan and Malaysia.

Tags

Sports Badminton Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 Lakshya Sen Mithun Manjunath India Vs Indonesia India Vs Japan Malaysia
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics: IOC Boss Thomas Bach Slams Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's Entourage

Beijing Winter Olympics: IOC Boss Thomas Bach Slams Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's Entourage

Beijing Winter Olympics: Why Doping-tainted Kamila Valieva Was Allowed To Skate - CAS Explains

NZ Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa End Day 2 At 34/3, Trail New Zealand By 353 Runs

IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad Assistant Coach Simon Katich Resigns Days After Mega Auction

IPL 2022 To Start March 27 In Mumbai; Final Likely In Ahmedabad On June 5

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead