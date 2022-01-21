Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Overcomes Karen Khachanov To Enter Fourth Round 

Rafael Nadal, seeking a record 21st Grand Slam, defeated No. 28-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in Australian Open 2022.

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Overcomes Karen Khachanov To Enter Fourth Round 
Rafael Nadal plays a forehand return to Karen Khachanov at the Australian Open 2022. - AP

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 9:41 pm

Rafael Nadal has advanced to the fourth round of the ongoing Australian Open 2022 with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory over No. 28-seeded Karen Khachanov on Friday. Nadal, aiming for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title, was facing his first seeded opponent and dropped his first set of the tournament. (More Tennis News)

The sixth-seeded Nadal struggled in the third set when the 6-foot-6 Russian broke to go up 3-1 before taking the set in 57 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. But the 35-year-old Nadal quickly regained control in a dominant fourth set, twice breaking the Olympic silver medalist.

Nadal shares the men’s record of 20 singles titles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Djokovic, a nine-time champion at Melbourne Park, couldn’t play after having his visa canceled for failing to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination regulations. 

Related stories

Novak Djokovic Heads For Belgrade After Deportation From Australia

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic: The Deportation Of A Tennis Great

Novak Djokovic's Legal Loss Is Loss For Australian Open, Fans

Federer is skipping the Australian Open while he continues his recovery from injury. Meanwhile, Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini has fended off 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (5) to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. 

The seventh-seeded Berrettini wasted a match point when Alcaraz was serving to force a fifth-set tiebreaker, netting a return to a second serve. But the 25-year-old Italian dominated the match super tiebreaker, taking a 9-5 lead to get four more match points before No. 31-ranked Alcaraz finished with a double-fault.

“He’s unbelievable. At his age, I didn’t even have an ATP point,” Berrettini said. “He’s impressive. He’ll only improve, playing matches like this. He’s showed everyone his potential.”

Berrettini advanced to the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the second straight year and for the eighth time at a Grand Slam event, equaling Fabio Fognini and Andriano Panatta’s Open-era record for the most by an Italian man. No. 14-seeded Denis Shapovalov beat No. 23 Reilly Opelka 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in another men’s third-round match.
 

Tags

Sports Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Australian Open Australian Open 2022 Tennis Karen Khachanov Matteo Berrettini Grand Slam
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Name Hardik Pandya Captain, KL Rahul To Lead Lucknow Franchise 

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Name Hardik Pandya Captain, KL Rahul To Lead Lucknow Franchise 

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: Korea Republic Ease Past Vietnam 3-0 In Group C

SA Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan Lead South Africa To Series Win Over India

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC Sign Brazilian Forward Diego Maurício On Short-Term Deal

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Aim Top-Four Return Against Struggling NorthEast United FC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot