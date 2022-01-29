Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty Beats Danielle Collins To End 44-Year Wait For Home Grand Slam

The 25-year-old Ashleigh Barty now has three major titles on three surfaces. She had won Wimbledon last year and the French Open in 2019.

Ashleigh Barty holds Australian Open 2022 trophy after defeating Danielle Collins in the final. - AP

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 4:20 pm

Ashleigh Barty has won the Australian Open 2022 final with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over Danielle Collins to end a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. (More Tennis News)

Barty won the first set with one service break but was down 5-1 in the second set after dropping serve in the second and sixth games. Collins had two chances to serve for the set but was broken both times.

Barty dominated after taking the set to a tiebreaker, racing to a 4-0 lead. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final of the Australian Open since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

The 25-year-old Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at Melbourne Park to her win on grass at Wimbledon last year and on clay at the French Open in 2019.

