Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL Football Match

In a marquee Indian Super League 2021-22 match, former champions ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC meet in Margao. Check match and telecast details.

ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL Football Match
ATK Mohun Bagan lead Bengaluru FC 3-0 in the overall head-to-head record. Photo: Indian Super League

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 2:56 pm

Two former Indian Super League (ISL) champions, ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC clash in a do-or-die match in Margao, Goa on Sunday. With the semifinal race reaching its final phase, neither side can afford to drop points. Here's all you need to know about the rescheduled match. (More Football News)

The match was originally scheduled to be played on January 15, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak inside both camps. Now, the fierce rivals are ready for another clash.

Related stories

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City Register Easy Wins To Keep Semis Hopes Alive

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Beat NorthEast United 3-2, Inch Closer To Maiden Semis

ISL 2021-22: Spirited Odisha FC Frustrate ATK Mohun Bagan With 1-1 Draw

As things stand, three-time champions ATK Mohun Bagan are third in the ISL table with 31 points from 17 matches. With a maximum possible of nine points from their remaining three matches, Juan Ferrando's Mariners can fight for the top spot and claim the League Winners Shield.

It's easier said than done though considering how leaders Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC are already on 35 points from 18 matches and 34 from 17 respectively. But ATK Mohun Bagan are known for pulling off improbable feats. And also, they are unbeaten in the last 13 matches.

For 2019 champions Bengaluru, the odds are heavily stacked against them. The Blues are placed sixth, behind holders Mumbai City (31 points from 18) and Kerala Blasters (30 from 18) in the ISL table with 26 points from 18 matches. They not only have to win their last two fixtures in the league stage but also hope other results go in their favour to keep their slim semi hopes alive.

An ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC is a marquee clash in Indian football and tonight's meeting should live up to the expectations. But some big names will miss the fixture.

Bengaluru head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli revealed that Suresh Wangjam is out for the season, while Danish Farooq is unavailable due to suspension. ATK Mohun Bagan will miss mercurial striker Roy Krishna due to suspension from his red card against Odisha FC and recovering David Williams is also uncertain.

Head-to-head

Since the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan, they have played four times against Bengaluru FC. And ATK Mohun Bagan lead the head-to-head record 3-0 including a 2-0 win in the AFC Cup. In the ISL, it's 2-0. But in the last meeting, they settled for a 3-3 draw.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 61 of Indian Super League 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC
Date: February 27 (Sunday), 2022
Time: 7.30 PM IST
Venue: PJN Stadium, Margao, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

Tags

Sports Football ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 ATK-Mohun Bagan Bengaluru FC Indian Football Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Live Streaming Preview Marco Pezzaiuoli Juan Ferrando Goa
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes