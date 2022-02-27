ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL Football Match

Two former Indian Super League (ISL) champions, ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC clash in a do-or-die match in Margao, Goa on Sunday. With the semifinal race reaching its final phase, neither side can afford to drop points. Here's all you need to know about the rescheduled match. (More Football News)

The match was originally scheduled to be played on January 15, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak inside both camps. Now, the fierce rivals are ready for another clash.

As things stand, three-time champions ATK Mohun Bagan are third in the ISL table with 31 points from 17 matches. With a maximum possible of nine points from their remaining three matches, Juan Ferrando's Mariners can fight for the top spot and claim the League Winners Shield.

It's easier said than done though considering how leaders Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC are already on 35 points from 18 matches and 34 from 17 respectively. But ATK Mohun Bagan are known for pulling off improbable feats. And also, they are unbeaten in the last 13 matches.

For 2019 champions Bengaluru, the odds are heavily stacked against them. The Blues are placed sixth, behind holders Mumbai City (31 points from 18) and Kerala Blasters (30 from 18) in the ISL table with 26 points from 18 matches. They not only have to win their last two fixtures in the league stage but also hope other results go in their favour to keep their slim semi hopes alive.

An ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC is a marquee clash in Indian football and tonight's meeting should live up to the expectations. But some big names will miss the fixture.

Bengaluru head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli revealed that Suresh Wangjam is out for the season, while Danish Farooq is unavailable due to suspension. ATK Mohun Bagan will miss mercurial striker Roy Krishna due to suspension from his red card against Odisha FC and recovering David Williams is also uncertain.

Head-to-head

Since the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan, they have played four times against Bengaluru FC. And ATK Mohun Bagan lead the head-to-head record 3-0 including a 2-0 win in the AFC Cup. In the ISL, it's 2-0. But in the last meeting, they settled for a 3-3 draw.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 61 of Indian Super League 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC

Date: February 27 (Sunday), 2022

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: PJN Stadium, Margao, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV