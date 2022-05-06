Asian Games 2022 In Hangzhou Postponed: Chinese Media

The 2022 edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China have been postponed. (More Sports News)

State-owned broadcaster, China Central Television (CCTV) on Friday reported that the director-general of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) had announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou from September 10 to 25, would be postponed, and a new date announced shortly.

Several other sporting events had already been postponed in the country as China battles its latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Hours later, the official Games website posted a statement, which confirmed the report.

It read: "The Olympic Council of Asia has announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25, 2022, will be postponed."

The XIX Asiad were scheduled to start on September 10, and conclude on September 25.

More to follow...