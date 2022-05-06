Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Asian Games 2022 In Hangzhou Postponed: Chinese Media

Several other sporting events had already been delayed in the country as China battles its latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Asian Games 2022 In Hangzhou Postponed: Chinese Media
Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 were scheduled to start on September 10, and conclude on September 25. Logo: Asian Games 2022

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 12:18 pm

The 2022 edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China have been postponed. (More Sports News)

State-owned broadcaster, China Central Television (CCTV) on Friday reported that the director-general of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) had announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou from September 10 to 25, would be postponed, and a new date announced shortly.

Several other sporting events had already been postponed in the country as China battles its latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Related stories

Hangzhou Asian Games 2022: Call On India's Participation Will Be Taken Later - Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Asian Games: Indian Women's Softball Team To Make Debut At Hangzhou 2022

Saina Nehwal Questions Timing Of Selection Trials For Commonwealth Games, Asian Games

Hours later, the official Games website posted a statement, which confirmed the report.

It read: "The Olympic Council of Asia has announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25, 2022, will be postponed."

The XIX Asiad were scheduled to start on September 10, and conclude on September 25.

More to follow...

Tags

Sports Asian Games 2022 Asian Games China Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 COVID-19 Olympic Council Of Asia
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read