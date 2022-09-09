Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Sri Lanka, Pakistan Clash In Final Dress Rehearsal - Stats Preview

The winners of the last Super Four league match of the Asia Cup 2022 to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (September 9) will top the Super Four league. Both teams will also meet in the final of this tournament at the same ground one day later. (More Cricket News)

It will be the 22nd Twenty-20 International match between the two teams and the second in Twenty-20 Asia Cup.

Pakistan have a good record against Sri Lanka in Twenty-20 Internationals. The 'Men in Green' have won 13 and lost eight in 21 Twenty-20 International matches played against Sri Lanka n the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets with four balls remaining in the only meeting in Asia Cup at Mirpur, Dhaka on March 4, 2016. Batting first Sri Lanka made 150 for four in 20 overs.

Pakistan timed their chase of 151 to perfection as Umar Akmal (48 runs) and Sarfraz Ahmed (38 runs) carried them to a consolation win over Sri Lanka in the final league match of the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka have won three and Pakistan two in the last five Twenty-20 Internationals played between the two teams. The Islanders recorded a 13-run victory over Pakistan when the two teams met last time in Twenty-20 International match. Batting first, Sri Lanka made 147 for seven in 20 overs. Pakistan scored 134 for five in 20 overs to lose the match.

Pakistan, ranked third in ICC rankings in Twenty-20, have won 120, lost 66, tied three and abandoned five in 194 matches played so far. Sri Lanka have won 72, lost 86, tied three and abandoned two in 163 matches played so far. They are ranked eighth in the latest ICC rankings.

PAKISTAN PERFORMANCE AGAINST SRI LANKA IN T20Is

(Venue - P - W - L - Success%)

In Bangladesh - 1 - 1 - 0 - 100.00;

In Canada - 2 - 1 - 1 - 50.00;

In England - 2 - 1 - 1 - 50.00;

In Pakistan - 4 - 1 - 3 - 25.00;

In South Africa - 1 - 1 - 0 - 100.00;

In Sri Lanka - 6 - 4 - 2 - 66.66;

In United Arab Emirates - 5 - 4 - 1 - 89.00;

Total - 21 - 13 - 8 - 61.90;

Last 5 matches - 5 - 2 - 3 - 40.00;

Asia Cup - 1 - 1 - 0 - 100.00.

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

Pakistan: 189/6 in 20 overs at Johannesburg on 17-09-2007;

Sri Lanka: 211/3 in 20 overs at Dubai on 13-12-2013.

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

Pakistan: 95 in 17.4 overs at Hambantota on 01-06-2012;

Sri Lanka: 99 in 19.2 overs at Hambantota on 03-06-2012.

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Pakistan: 57 by Shoaib Malik at Johannesburg on 17-09-2007;

Sri Lanka: 84 nu Kusal Perera at Dubai on 13-12-2013.

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES

Pakistan: 4/13 by Umar Gul at King City on 11-10-2008;

Sri Lanka: 4/19 by Kaushalya Weeraratne at King City on 11-10-2008.