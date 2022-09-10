Asia Cup Cricket 2022 Final: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka - Stats Preview

The final of Asia Cup 2022 will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (September 11). (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka entered the final by taking number one position in the Super Four stage while Pakistan qualified for the final by finishing second. Sri Lanka are the only team to beat Pakistan in the Super Four of this Asia Cup.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won one final each in two final matches played between the two teams in Twenty-20 International cricket.

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the four-nation Canada T20 tournament at King City on October 13, 2008.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final of the Twenty-20 World Cup at Lord’s on June 21, 2009.

This will be the 23rd Twenty-20 International match between the two teams and the third in Twenty-20 Asia Cup.

Pakistan have a good record against Sri Lanka in Twenty-20 Internationals. The 'Men in Green' have won 13 and lost nine in 22 Twenty-20 International matches played against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets with four balls remaining in the first meeting in Asia Cup at Mirpur, Dhaka on March 4, 2016. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by five wickets when the two teams met for the second time in Twenty-20 Asia Cup at Dubai on September 9,2022.

Sri Lanka have won four and Pakistan one in the last five Twenty-20 Internationals played between the two teams.

Pakistan, ranked second in ICC rankings in Twenty-20, have won 120, lost 67, tied three and abandoned five in 195 matches played so far.

Sri Lanka have won 73, lost 86 , tied three and abandoned two in 164 matches played so far. They are ranked eighth in the latest ICC

rankings.

PERFORMANCE IN TWENTY-20 CRICKET

(Rankings - P - W - L - T - N/R - Success%)

Pakistan (2) - 195 - 120 - 67 - 3 - 5 - 63.58;

Sri Lanka (8) - 164 - 73 - 86 - 3 - 2 - 46.03;

PREVIOUS FINALS

** Played at King City on October 13, 2008

Pakistan 132/7 in 20 overs ( Salman Butt 44, Ajantha Mendis three for 23); Sri Lanka:133/5 in 19 overs (Sanath Jayasuriya 40).

Result: Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets.

Man of the Match: Sanath Jayasuriya.

** Played at Lord’s on June 21, 2009

Sri Lanka:138/6 in 20 overs (Kumar Sangakkara 64 not out, Abdul Razzaq three for 20); Pakistan: 139-2 in 18.4 overs (Shahid Afridi 54 not out).

Result: Pakistan won by eight wickets.

Man of the Match: Shahid Afridi.



ROAD TO FINALS

Pakistan

** Lost to India by 5 wickets at Dubai

** Beat Hong Kong by 155 runs at Sharjah

** Beat India by 5 wickets at Dubai

** Beat Afghanistan by1 wicket at Sharjah

** Lost to Sri Lanka by 5 wickets at Dubai

Sri Lanka

** Lost to Afghanistan by 8 wickets at Dubai

** Beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets at Dubai

** Beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets at Sharjah

** Beat India by 6 wickets at Dubai

** Beat Pakistan by 5 wickets at Dubai.