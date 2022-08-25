Asia Cup 2022, Qualifier: Hong Kong Thrash UAE To Join India, Pakistan In Tournament Proper  

Hong Kong booked the lone spot remaining for the Asia Cup 2022 after beating United Arab Emirates by eight wickets in the final qualifying match at Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Hong Kong thus joins heavyweights India and Pakistan in Group A of the Asia Cup 2022. (More Cricket News)

Needing just a win to sail into the main tournament, UAE were never in the game as they kept on losing wickets from the first over itself. At one stage, UAE were 77/5 in the 12th over before skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan and Zawar Farid steadied the ship with a 60-run stand for sixth wicket.

While Rizwan scored 49, Farid added 41 to the team’s total as UAE were all out for 147 in 19.3 overs. 37-year-old spinner Ehsan Khan was the wrecker-in-chief for Hong Kong whose match figures of 4/24 also earned him the man of the match award.

Khan was instrumental in putting brakes to the UAE innings picking up both the wickets of Rizwan and Farid. Ayush Shukla (3/30) and Aizaz Khan (2/8) were also among wickets for Hong Kong. In reply, Hong Kong reached the target in 19 overs to qualify for their fourth Asia Cup appearance.

Yasim Murtaza top-scored with 58 while skipper Nizakat Khan (39) and Babar Hayat (38) also contributed as Hong Kong overhauled UAE’s total losing just two wickets in the process against a toothless UAE bowling attack.

The 31-year-old Murtaza’s half-century included seven boundaries and a six and took 43 balls. The Asia Cup 2022 gets underway on Saturday with Sri Lanka playing Afghanistan in Group B. Hong Kong start their campaign against India on August 31 before facing Pakistan on September 2.

Bangladesh is the other team in Group B alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. In another match of the day, Kuwait defeated Singapore to finish the tournament on a high.