Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Tournament Shifted To UAE; Sri Lanka Cricket Remain Hosts

The Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the UAE instead of Sri Lanka in its originally chalked out days between August 27 and September 11, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said in a statement on Wednesday. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will continue to serve as hosts of the tournament. (More Cricket News)

The decision to move the Asia Cup 2022 out of Sri Lanka is simple because of the political and economic turmoil going on in the country. The Asia Cup 2022 will have six teams competing for the coveted title and will be played in a T20 format. It will also serve as a preparation for T20 World Cup.

“Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC after extensive deliberation has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to UAE,” a release from the Asian Cricket Council read.

“We were really looking forward to hosting our Asian neighbours in Sri Lanka for the much-anticipated Asia Cup,” SLC president Shammi Silva said. India are the defending champions, the last edition was held in UAE in 2018, in the ODI format.

“While I fully stand by the ACC’s decision to shift the Asia Cup to UAE considering the current context and magnitude of the event, Sri Lanka cricket will work closely with the ACC and the Emirates Cricket Board to ensure that we still have an exciting edition of the Asia Cup"

Sri Lanka are currently hosting Pakistan in the second of two-match Test series. Before this series, Australia played three T20s, five ODIs and two Tests in the Island nation. But things have changed drastically over the past few days with the President fleeing the country and a new President installed.