Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League: Gunners Seal Return To UEFA Champions League

The fight to end in the Premier League's top five and qualify for the UEFA Champions League intensified on Sunday (May 18, 2025) but Arsenal can breathe easy on the final day after all but securing runners-up spot with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United. Declan Rice's superb 55th-minute goal sealed the points for Gunners as they avenged three previous losses to Eddie Howe's Newcastle this season despite a poor first half. That lifted Arsenal to 71 points, 12 behind runaway champions Liverpool, but crucially mathematically out of reach of all the sides below them barring Manchester City.