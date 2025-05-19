Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League: Gunners Seal Return To UEFA Champions League

Newcastle's Callum Wilson, centre, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly, center bottom, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates stadium in London.
Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates stadium in London.
Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya, left, makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates stadium in London.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka challenges for the ball with Newcastle's Fabian Schaer during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates stadium in London.
Newcastle's Emil Krafth, right, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates stadium in London.
Newcastle's Emil Krafth challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, bottom, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates stadium in London.
Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, right, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Thomas Partey during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates stadium in London.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, challenges for the ball with Newcastle's Dan Burn during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates stadium in London.
Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, centre, kicks the ball ahead of Arsenal's William Saliba, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates stadium in London.
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, centre, challenges for the ball with Newcastle's Sven Botman during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates stadium in London.