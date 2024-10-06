Arsenal 3-1 Southampton, Premier League: Gunners Win 400th Home Game - In Pics

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori, top, and Southampton's Tyler Dibling vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right, and Southampton's Jan Bednarek vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Raheem Sterling is challenged by Southampton's Yukinari Sugawara, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus is challenged by Southampton's Joe Aribo, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Southampton's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale stops a shot by Arsenal's Raheem Sterling during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, centre, is challenged by Southampton's Ryan Manning, left, and Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal's Raheem Sterling, centre, is stopped by Southampton's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.