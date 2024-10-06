Sports

Arsenal 3-1 Southampton, Premier League: Gunners Win 400th Home Game - In Pics

Arsenal's 400th home win in the Premier League era was secured only after being given a fright by second-from-bottom Southampton, which took the lead at Emirates Stadium through Cameron Archer 10 minutes into the second half. Bukayo Saka set up goals for Kai Havertz in the 58th and Gabriel Martinelli in the 68th before Southampton twice hit the frame of the goal in search of an equalizer. Saka then put the game beyond doubt with his third goal of the season in the 88th minute.