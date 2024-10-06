Sports

Arsenal 3-1 Southampton, Premier League: Gunners Win 400th Home Game - In Pics

Arsenal's 400th home win in the Premier League era was secured only after being given a fright by second-from-bottom Southampton, which took the lead at Emirates Stadium through Cameron Archer 10 minutes into the second half. Bukayo Saka set up goals for Kai Havertz in the 58th and Gabriel Martinelli in the 68th before Southampton twice hit the frame of the goal in search of an equalizer. Saka then put the game beyond doubt with his third goal of the season in the 88th minute.

Arsenal vs Southampton Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.

1/9
Southampton vs Arsenal
Southampton vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori, top, and Southampton's Tyler Dibling vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.

2/9
EPL: Arsenal vs Southampton
EPL: Arsenal vs Southampton Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right, and Southampton's Jan Bednarek vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.

3/9
EPL 2024: Southampton vs Arsenal
EPL 2024: Southampton vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.

4/9
Britain Soccer Premier League: Arsenal vs Southampton
Britain Soccer Premier League: Arsenal vs Southampton Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.

5/9
Britain Soccer Premier League 2024: Southampton vs Arsenal
Britain Soccer Premier League 2024: Southampton vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Arsenal's Raheem Sterling is challenged by Southampton's Yukinari Sugawara, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.

6/9
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Southampton
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Southampton Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus is challenged by Southampton's Joe Aribo, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.

7/9
English Premier League 2024: Southampton vs Arsenal
English Premier League 2024: Southampton vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Southampton's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale stops a shot by Arsenal's Raheem Sterling during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.

8/9
English Premier League Soccer Match
English Premier League Soccer Match Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, centre, is challenged by Southampton's Ryan Manning, left, and Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.

9/9
Britain Soccer Premier League
Britain Soccer Premier League Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Arsenal's Raheem Sterling, centre, is stopped by Southampton's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London.

