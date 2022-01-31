Monday, Jan 31, 2022
AFCON 2021: Tunisia Fire Coach Mondher Kebaier After Quarterfinal Exit

Tunisia, who had defeated Nigeria in the pre-quarters at the African Cup in Cameroon, lost 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the final 8 on Saturday.

Mondher Kebaier has been replaced by his deputy Jalel Kadri. - Twitter/@FTF_OFFICIELLE

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 1:26 pm

The Tunisian Football Federation fired national team coach Mondher Kebaier following a quarterfinal exit at the African Cup of Nations. (More Football News)

He was replaced by his assistant, Jalel Kadri, the federation said. 

Kadri will oversee the team in a World Cup qualifying playoff against Mali in March.

Tunisia beat Nigeria in the last 16 at the African Cup in Cameroon to raise hopes of a strong challenge this year. However, it lost 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Ultimately it was a poor African Cup for the 2004 champion after losing group games to Mali and tournament debutant Gambia and only qualifying for the knockout stage as one of the best third-place teams.

The 50-year-old Kadri has an opportunity to avenge the defeat to Mali when the teams meet again in the two-leg World Cup playoff.

