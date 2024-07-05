Vanilla isn’t just the most popular flavor of ice cream. It’s also the most common prepaid gift card in North America. Such an honor is largely due to its convenience and virtually universal rate of acceptance. These cards offer the same versatility as a debit card, without the need for a bank account.

In a nutshell: “Buy it. Use it online or in-store. Once the funds are depleted, throw it away. And yes, it works great for iGaming, too.”

Online Casinos That Accept Vanilla Visa

Given the abundance of safety and security issues surrounding online transactions nowadays, gift cards serve purposes beyond just gifting. The Vanilla Gift Card is purchased just as often for personal use. That is, in fact, its most prominent advantage. Anyone can buy it, and anyone can use it.

Today, we’ll be discussing one very common usage, especially here in Canada - online casino deposits. We provide a very comprehensive review of the Vanilla Gift Card and its features. If you know what information you’re looking for, use the table of contents below to get there quickly.

In this article:

Just the FAQs – A series of common questions and answers.

Pros – All the best features of Vanilla.

Cons – The negative stuff you need to know.

Comparison – Vanilla Prepaid vs. Traditional Credit & Debit Cards

Access – Where to get a Vanilla gift card or virtual voucher in Canada

Fees – Cost of buying and maintaining a Vanilla prepaid gift card.

Casino Deposits – How to deposit at online casinos with Vanilla

Casino Withdrawals – Can I withdraw casino winnings with Vanilla?

Vanilla Gift Cards - Just the FAQs

I’ll kick things off with a quick FAQ section that covers a lot of common inquiries, as well as any pros and cons associated with Vanilla prepaid gift card casino deposits.

Where can I buy Vanilla Gift Cards in Canada?

You can buy a Vanilla Visa, Vanilla MasterCard, or Vanilla AmEx gift card at most retail locations. Grocery stores, department stores, convenience marts, gas stations – pretty much anywhere, so long as you buy it in person. Unfortunately, Vanilla eGift Cards aren’t a thing here in Canada. You can only get them in-store, as a physical card.

Who issues Vanilla Prepaid Gift Cards?

The issuer depends largely on the card’s brand logo and where you buy it. In Canada, the majority of cards are issued by Peoples Trust Company of Vancouver, which operates under a license from both Mastercard International and Visa International Service Association. On a global scale, Vanilla Visa Gift Cards may be issued by MetaBank, N.A., Sutton Bank, or TBBK Card Services, Inc. Vanilla MasterCard Gift Cards may be issued by The Bancorp Bank, MetaBank, N.A., or Sutton Bank. You’ll find the name of the issuing bank on the back of the card.

What online casinos accept Prepaid Mastercard ?

The vast majority of online casinos accept prepaid mastercards. This includes both domestic gambling sites (i.e. PlayNow, EspaceJeux, or any operator licensed in Ontario), and international gambling sites.

Canadian brands accepting them:

Casumo : Your Canadian-Friendly Gift Card Deposit Hub

Casumo took the world by storm when it launched in 2012. It was the first casino to bring a gamified aspect to online gambling. They have these Reel Races where you can unlock perks as you progress, making the whole experience much more fun than regular online casinos. Essentially, you earn points the more you play slots, competing with other players to win real prizes.

Casumo has won a dozen EGR awards and continues to innovate and bring new ideas to the table.

They offer casino games from all the top game providers and also have live casino games. Recently, they launched sports betting too. It’s a complete casino that is extremely user-friendly and offers one of the best experiences you can have gambling online.

Casumo Canada accepts: Visa, Mastercard, Paysafecard, Visa Gift Cards, Mastercard Gift Cards, Vanilla Visa Gift Cards, Vanilla Mastercard Gift Cards.

PlayOJO : We take Gift Cards Too !

PlayOJO launched in 2017. The one thing that sets PlayOJO apart is that they don't have any wagering requirements on their welcome offers. Meaning that all winnings from bonuses are paid out in cash, with no strings attached. This is the type of player-friendly policy that brings loyal players and makes them stay.

PlayOJO offers an extensive range of games from top providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming. You'll find pretty much all of the popular slots and live casino games here.

They also offer something called the OJOplus rewards system. It's like a cashback system that allows you to earn money back on every bet, regardless of whether you win or lose. This kind of feature is usually only offered to VIP players, but PlayOJO offers it to all their players.

Just like the other casinos we've mentioned, PlayOJO has also won multiple awards, including the prestigious EGR Operator Awards.

PlayOJO Canada accepts: Visa, Mastercard, Visa Gift Cards, Prepaid Mastercard Gift Cards, Paysafecard.

Last but not least : 888 Casino Offers Prepaid Card Deposits

888 Casino is another casino that made a significant impact on its launch. It quickly became one of the most popular online casinos worldwide.

They offer a huge game selection, with many titles developed in-house. Their live casino is one of the best in the industry as well. Moreover they also offer sports betting, poker, bingo and more.

888 Casino is also known for its generous bonuses and promotions. From welcome bonuses to regular promotions and a rewarding VIP program, they ensure that players always have something to look forward to.

Just like Casumo, 888 casino has also won multiple awards throughout the years. They continue to innovate and improve, constantly adding new games and features to enhance the player experience.

888 Casino Canada accepts: Visa, Mastercard, Visa Debit, Mastercard Debit, Visa Gift Cards, Mastercard Gift Cards, Paysafecard, AstroPay Card, Neosurf.

Using Vanilla Visa Overseas:

If you’re planning to use the card with an iGaming operator overseas, be sure the card qualifies for international use. You’ll find this information on the back of the card. If you see the words “Valid only in Canada”, you cannot use the card at international casinos.

To be certain your online casino accepts Vanilla, look in the cashier for deposit options that read “Prepaid”, “Gift Card”, “Vanilla Visa”, or “Vanilla MasterCard”. If you’re not sure, contact customer support to verify.

Are Vanilla Gift Cards safe?

Yes. Gift cards use the same security measures as debit and credit cards. If the card details are stolen, the user’s personal and financial information is still safe, since they are not linked to the card in any way. Plus, being prepaid, the amount of money that can be stolen is limited to the funds pre-loaded on the card.

If you’re concerned about your gift card information being stolen and used by someone else, only purchase cards in the exact amount you want to deposit. This way, once you’ve used the card, there’s nothing left on it to steal. You can just throw it away.

Can I reload funds on a Vanilla Gift Card?

No. Vanilla’s gift cards are not reloadable. Vanilla does issue a product line that offers reload options, such as MyVanilla and Vanilla Prepaid Debit, but Vanilla Gift Cards are not among them.

What denominations are available, and how much do they cost?

The available denominations will depend largely on the retailer you’re purchasing from. The cost of the card will be printed on the packaging, and is determined by the value of the card. The price will range from $3.95 for a $25 card, up to $7.50 for a $250 card. Buying eGift cards online is a bit cheaper, scaling from $2.95 for $10-$75 cards, up to $5.95 for a $500 card. See the complete Vanilla Price Chart below for more information.

Do I have to activate the card?

Sometimes yes, sometimes no. It depends on the method of purchase. If you buy the card in a retail location, it should be activated upon purchase. If not, follow the instructions on the card to activate it. When activation is necessary, you may be asked to choose a PIN. For security, choose something you’ll remember, but that is not easy for others to guess.

Can I see how much is left on my card?

Yes. Visit the website or call the number listed on the back of the card anytime. For Vanilla Visa holders, use this link to check your balance .

Can my card expire?

Gift cards do have an expiration date; a common requisite for using them online. However, the funds will never expire. If your card’s expiration date passes before you deplete its funds, you can request a new card with the remaining balance, or receive a cheque in the mail. See the back of the card for information on how to contact the issuer for a replacement card or reimbursement.

PROs – The Good Stuff

No bank account required

Can be purchased at thousands of retail locations

Accepted at most online casinos

Comes with Visa, MasterCard or AmEx branding

Use In-Store or Online, anywhere Visa / MasterCard is accepted.

Cannot overdraw from prepaid balance

No interest on purchases

Available in many denominations of ($25, $50, $75, $100, $150, $200, $250)

No personal information is linked to the payment method

Funds never expire (free card replacement after expiry date)

CONs – The Bad Stuff

One time use, not reloadable

Not a viable withdrawal option

Cost $3.95-$7.50 to purchase

Cannot be bought online in Canada

Foreign currency conversion fee of 2.5% ($2.50 per $100)

Vanilla Prepaid vs Credit / Debit Cards

Prepaid cards are like credit and debit cards in a variety of ways, but they have their unique qualities, too. You’ll use a Vanilla gift card the same way you would any other card. It has a 16-digit card number, expiration date, and security code input just like its bank-issued cousins. For online use, you’ll enter these details in the same manner, or swipe it at retail locations.

What a Vanilla card doesn’t have is the user’s name, address, or banking details attached to it. These cards are not reloadable. You buy them, use them, and throw them away. There’s no option to buy on credit; no overdraft fees; no potential to spend more than you can afford. Their value is limited to an amount of your choosing at the time of purchase.

Furthermore, prepaid cards are private. When you fund your online casino account with a credit or debit card, it leaves a very distinct trail. The financial world knows exactly how much money you’re investing in digital betting. Prepaid cards keep this information private. Sure, the company that created and sold you the card knows where that money is going. But if you buy the card with cash, the trail ends there.

Full Comparison with Other Payment Methods

There are so many different ways to fund your casino account that you don't even know which one to choose sometimes. They all have their own set of advantages and drawbacks. The simplicity of prepaid cards like Vanilla Visa beat conventional banking methods in many aspects. Let's see how they compare.

Vanilla Prepaid Cards

Advantages:

Privacy and Security : Vanilla prepaid cards have no connection to your bank account, so your main funds are left untouched.

Ease of Use : Vanilla Visa is super easy to use. Takes just seconds to activate and you're good to go.

Control Over Spending: As these are prepaid cards, you can only spend the amount loaded onto the card. This helps you manage your gambling budget more effectively.

Disadvantages:

Fees : Vanilla Visa cards come with a purchase fee. This fee depends on which store you buy it from, but we've seen it range anywhere from $3 to $10.

Limitations: Vanilla Visa cards might not be accepted by all online casinos and are primarily for deposits, not withdrawals.

Credit/Debit Cards

Advantages:

Widely Accepted : Almost every online casino accepts credit and debit cards .

Convenience : Easy to use and familiar to most users.

Rewards: Some credit cards offer reward points or cashback on casino deposits.

Disadvantages:

Privacy : You see all transactions right on your bank statement.

Potential for Debt : Credit cards can lead to overspending and huge debts if you're careless. Make sure to stay in control.

Fees and Interest: Possible transaction fees and high-interest rates on unpaid balances.

E-wallets like PayPal, Skrill and Neteller

Advantages:

Fast Transactions : Typically instant deposits and quick withdrawals.

Security : Extra layer of security as you don't share your bank details with the casino.

Convenience: Easy transfer between different online platforms.

Disadvantages:

Verification Process : Initial setup may require verification steps that can take time.

Fees: Some e-wallets charge transaction fees or currency conversion fees. PayPal for example is known for their notorious fees.

Bank Transfers

Advantages:

Security : Direct transactions between your bank and the casino. Be aware of phishing though. Make sure you are on the correct website and that the website is safe before you connect your bank account.

High Limits: Bank transfers give you the highest deposit and withdrawal limits.

Disadvantages:

Slow Processing : The drawback with bank transfers is that they are so incredibly slow. Sometimes you have to wait a week for them to process.

Inconvenience: Requires more effort to initiate a transfer compared to the other methods we've mentioned on here.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum

Advantages:

Anonymity : Crypto is a bit more anonymous than other methods that have their name on them. Unless the casino requires a KYC, nobody knows who you are.

Security : Blockchain technology ensures secure transactions and everything is being recorded. So your money can never disappear.

Low Fees: Typically much lower transaction fees compared to traditional methods.

Disadvantages: