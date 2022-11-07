Iconic Game Changers

Game-changing ideas are not just a few contemporary solutions to basic problems, they also help you reach long-term goals. If you are able to align your mindset with game-changing thinking, and retool the way you leverage your knowledge, attitudes, skills, and habits as an entrepreneur, this could make an enormous difference to your productivity, prosperity, revenue, profits, and potentially, the world.
In the times of social media and TV channels, which whip up emotions that are more often than not toxic and come camouflaged as nationalism, a big game between India and Pakistan relationship always brings an edge and pressure, says Anand Vasu
Giving an illustrious example of Dattu Bhokanal, a onion grower who clocked the fastest 15th as a single-scull rower in the world at 2016 Rio Olympics, Dilip D’Souza tells how passion drives all sports and keeps nation on an edge, always
More than the display of jingoism and chauvinism, sports is about the weak taking on the mighty and humbling them
Few can understand his journey from a high-profile cricketer, known as much for his colourful life, to a right-wing politician
Speaking of the high-voltage drama that a cricket match between the two neighbours ensues, Suresh Menon tells how sports rivalry is not confined to the Asian archrivals alone. It is rather our version of the England–Australia and Australia–New Zealand rivalries, except that they are not kept alive by politicians and media for political and commercial gains
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans