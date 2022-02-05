Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Would've Been 'Pleasantly Surprised' Had It Been Otherwise: Manish Tewari On Being Left Out Of Cong List

He also said the reasons for his name not being on the list were not a state secret and had been a public affair for a while now.

Would've Been 'Pleasantly Surprised' Had It Been Otherwise: Manish Tewari On Being Left Out Of Cong List
Manish Tewari's name was left out the list of campaigners released by Congress on Friday. Jitender Gupta

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 5:59 pm

A day after the Congress omitted his name from its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Punjab polls, senior party leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said he would have been "pleasantly surprised" if he had been included.

The Congress on Friday released a list of 30 star campaigners for the February 20 Punjab Assembly elections and left out names of Tewari and Ghulam Nabi Azad, who are among the prominent members of the 'G-23' leaders who had written to the party leadership seeking an organisational overhaul.

Related stories

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi; Says ‘India Has A King Not PM’

Congress Leader Randeep Singh Surjewala Targets Arvind Kejriwal; Calls Him ‘Imposter’

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP, RSS Of ‘Only One Ideology Rule’ Wish

However, some other members of the 'G-23' such as Anand Sharma and Bhupinder Singh Hooda were included in the list. "I would have been pleasantly surprised if it would have been the other way around. The reasons are also no state secret," Tewari said on Twitter, tagging a news report about the Congress' decision to drop him and Azad from its star campaigners' list.

Earlier, the Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib tweeted photos of himself campaigning in Punjab's Kharar and other areas in his constituency in support of Congress candidates. Abhijit Mukherjee, Trinamool Congress leader and son of ex-president Pranab Mukherjee, came out in Tewari's support and said such narrow-minded steps will never help the Congress win elections.

"Sad state of affairs in @INCPunjab as they exclude a prominent senior congress leader, MP from Punjab & former minister @ManishTewari Ji from the list of star campaigners in poll bound Punjab," Mukherjee tweeted.

He said, "Such narrow minded steps will never help Congress to win elections!" Replying to Mukherjee, a former Congress MP, Tewari said, "I would have been surprised if it would have been the other way around. The reasons have been a Public Affair now for quite a while @ABHIJIT_LS Da."

Mukherjee wrote back, saying, "Brother @ManishTewari Ji, our people with their votes are the only answer to such bipartisan mentality!" "Come what may, you shall always remain indomitable! You have always been one of the finest parliamentarians i have seen & that has been my late father's opinion too," he said.

Besides Sharma and Hooda, Congress' list of star campaigners for the Punjab Assembly elections includes party president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior leader Rahul Gandhi. 

The list also includes Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Congress Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Congress MP Senior Congress Leader Trinamool Congress (TMC)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SCBA Requests CJI For Resumption Of Full Physical Hearing In SC

SCBA Requests CJI For Resumption Of Full Physical Hearing In SC

COVID-19: MP Govt Removes Restriction On Number Of Wedding Guests

New Covid Cases Have Declined, But No Room For Complacency: J&K LG

Daily Coronavirus Cases Drop To 344 In Pondy

Tripura To Soon Have National Law University: Official

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games