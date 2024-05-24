National

Indian Astrologer Predicts World War 3 On This Date In June 2024

Indian astrologer, Kushal Kumar says he uses Vedic astrology to make his predictions and believes June 10, 18 or 29 could trigger World War.

AP
Photo: AP
info_icon

The ongoing conflicts and geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the US and China, and Israel and Gaza have led to intense speculation and debate about the possibility of a third world war.

For years, people have speculated and debated about the possibility of another global war, while the horrors of the first two world wars still haunt many.

In the past, well-known astrologers like Nostradamus have made predictions about WW3. Now, a modern-day Indian astrologer, Kushal Kumar, has made a chilling prediction that has attracted a lot of attention on social media.

Photo: Getty Images - null
From Vietnam To Gaza, The Cycle Of War Repeats Itself

BY Seema Guha

Despite many questioning the scientific basis of astrology, Kumar claims to have accurately predicted ongoing global tensions and wars, including those involving Israel and Hamas, Korea, China, Taiwan, and Russia's tensions with NATO.

Kumar says he uses Vedic astrology to make his predictions and believes June 10, 18 or 29 could trigger World War.

As per his prediction published on Medium, Kumar claimed, “WW3 or something comparable may likely break out during 2024. Sea will be the centre of operations mostly while some operations or places lesser in the estimates or reckoning, may grow operative in use.” According to the astrologer, “Tuesday, 18 June 2024 has the strongest planetary stimulus to trigger WW3 although 10 and 29 June may have a say as well.”

Kushal Kumar added: “2024 was predicted to be major worrisome in relation to war condition in hotspots across world, the month of May in 2024, particularly around 8 May, was indicated carrying highest escalation in such war fronts as Koreas, China-Taiwan, the Middle East involving Israel and others in the Middle East, and Ukraine-Russia, anger of NATO could also find expression. Some indications of related leaders or leaders in such regions having serious health concerns or resigning was also indicated.” 

Panchkula-based Kumar describes himself as an astrologer who predicts world events. And this is why the news has gone viral on social media. The claims come just days after UK officials launched a website advising citizens on how to prepare for a potential war.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bhopal: Student Ordered To Serve Hospital Patients For Bail In Molestation Case
  2. Swati Maliwal 'Assault': Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Sent To Judicial Custody
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 6 Of General Polls On May 26 | Preps In Pics
  4. New Criminal Laws Will Tackle Crime In Effective Manner: Former SC Judge Navin Sinha
  5. 21 International Organisations Write To CJI For Speedy Resolution Of Adani Coal Imports Case In SC
Entertainment News
  1. Preity Zinta On Why She Didn't Work In Films For The Last Six Years: People Forget That Women Have A Biological Clock
  2. ‘Gunaah’ Teaser Review: Gashmeer Mahajani And Surbhi Jyoti Promise A Taut Mystery Thriller
  3. 'Heeramandi' Star Adhyayan Suman Reveals His Plans To Venture Into Direction, Will Debut With A Biopic
  4. Deepika Padukone Exudes Pregnancy Glow In Her First Public Appearance After Recent Trolling
  5. Rohit Shetty Wraps Up 'Singham 3' Kashmir Schedule With Ajay Devgn
Sports News
  1. NBA Conference Finals: JB Bickerstaff Departs Cleveland Cavaliers After Four Years In Charge
  2. FA Cup Final Preview: Erik Ten Hag Backs Marcus Rashford To Use England Omission As 'Fuel' Against Manchester City
  3. NBA Conference Finals: Confidence Will Not Get The Job Done For Boston Celtics, Warns Joe Mazzulla
  4. FA Cup Final: I Don't Want To Think About Pep Guardiola Leaving Manchester City, Says Phil Foden
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
World News
  1. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea; PM James Marape Extends Condolences
  2. Burger King Launches $5 Meal Deal To Woo Cost-Conscious Diners
  3. Kabosu, The Shiba Inu Dog Behind Viral 'Doge' Meme, Dies
  4. Israel Army Says 3 More Bodies Of Hostages Recovered From Gaza
  5. Taiwan Tracks Dozens Of Chinese Warplanes, Navy Vessels Off Its Coast On 2nd Day Of Drills
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: Yogi Calls Akhilesh-Rahul Tie-Up 'Anarthkari'; BJP Losing Everywhere, Claims Chief Kharge