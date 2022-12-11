Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Woman Commits Suicide In Public Toilet In Thane City

Woman Commits Suicide In Public Toilet In Thane City

The deceased woman has been living with her daughter in Sainath Nagar after the death of her son last year.

A 65-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire in a public toilet iStock

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 10:52 am

A 65-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire in a public toilet in Thane city of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.  

The deceased woman has been living with her daughter in Sainath Nagar after the death of her son last year. She set herself on fire in the public toilet in the locality around noon. Local people saw smoke coming out of the toilet and rushed to the spot only to find the burnt body of a woman, the official said. 

The motive behind the extreme step is under investigation, he said. The official said the woman had attempted suicide in the past. 

(With PTI inputs)

