With Eye On Gujarat Elections, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal And Bhagwant Mann Arrive In Ahmedabad

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad as part of their two-day visit to the city.

Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders arrived in the city on Friday night.

Their visit to the BJP-ruled Gujarat is being seen as an attempt to prepare the groundwork for their party ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

Kejriwal and Mann took a tour of Hriday Kunj, the place where Mahatma Gandhi used to stay in the Sabarmati Ashram premises, and also visited museums there and bowed down before the statue of Gandhiji.

They also wrote their opinion in the visitors' book at the ashram, where its authorities presented them with miniature charkha and books on Mahatma Gandhi's life.

Talking to reporters there, Kejriwal said, "This is my first visit to Sabarmati Ashram after becoming Delhi chief minister. Earlier, when I was an activist, I had visited this place several times."

"Whenever I come here, I get inner peace," he said.

Kejriwal and Mann are scheduled to hold a two-km roadshow in eastern areas of the city this evening, local office-bearers of the AAP have said.(With PTI inputs)

