Will Float National Party Soon: K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao
Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 7:29 pm

Ending speculations, Telangana Rashtra Samithi Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said he would soon launch a national party and the work is on to formulate policies.

"There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields like we did before the start of Telangana movement," an official release from Rao’s office said.

"Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place," it said.

(With PTI Inputs)

National Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao National Party Alternative National Agenda Telangana Movement Rashtra Samithi
