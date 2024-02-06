Why Is Kashmir Witnessing A Changing Weather Pattern?

In mid-January, Mohammad Amin Bhat and his young colleague were having Khewa beneath a mountain in the Gulmarg ski resort. Bhat, a farmer in his 50s, brings two kettles of Kashmri Khewa from his home in Tangmarg every winter day to sell it to tourists in Gulmarg, priced at Rs 30 per cup. However, this time, there seemed to be little interest from tourists. Bhat says during the dry season, fewer people crave for having Khewa. In contrast, during the snowy season, tourists eagerly ask for it to warm themselves up. "During the snow season, I used to finish both kettles within two hours and head back home," he says.

More than his economy, Bhat was concerned about the changing pattern of the weather in Kashmir. He'd heard stories from elders about Gulmarg having snow up to five or six feet high. He pointed towards the dry Gulmarg Golf Course, missing its usual blanket of snow, says “It breaks my heart to see the landscape so barren.”