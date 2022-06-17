Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Meet Radha Iyengar Plumb, Indian-American Whom Joe Biden Nominated For Key White House Post

On June 15, the White House nominated Indian-American official Radha Iyengar Plumb for the position of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

Meet Radha Iyengar Plumb, Indian-American Whom Joe Biden Nominated For Key White House Post
US President Joe Biden has nominated Indian-origin Radha Iyengar Plumb for Pentagon post AP/Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 11:51 am

US President Joe Biden has nominated an Indian-American security expert to a top Pentagon position. On June 15, the White House nominated Indian-American official Radha Iyengar Plumb for the position of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

Plumb's was among the names of five nominees announced for leadership positions in the Biden administration.

Who is Radha Iyengar Plumb?

A former assistant professor at the London School of Economics, Plumb did her postdoctoral work at Harvard and has a PhD and MS in Economics from Princeton University. She also holds a BS degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Related stories

Kamala Harris And Husband Earn Twice As Much As Joe Biden And Wife, Show Tax Returns

Joe Biden Nominates Indian-American Diplomat Rachna Sachdeva As His Envoy For Mali

PM Modi And US President Joe Biden Hold Virtual Meeting 

Plumb is currently serving as the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of Defense in the Biden administration.

Prior to her appointment as Chief of Staff, Plumb was the Director of Research and Insights for Trust and Safety at Google, leading their cross-functional teams on business analytics, data science and technical research.  According to reports, she is skilled in econometrics and policy research, project management as well as handling trust and safety issues.

She had also previously served as the Global Head of Policy Analysis at Facebook, where she focused on high-risk/high harm safety and critical international security issues. 

Plumb was also a senior economist at RAND Corporation where she focused on improving the measurement and evaluation of readiness and security efforts across the Department of Defense. 

She has also held a number of senior staff positions on national security issues at the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and the White House National Security Council. 

Indians in Biden administration

Plumb joins a long list of Indian-Americans who are part of the Biden administration. Biden, who was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20, has created history by appointing at least 55 Indian-Americans to key positions in his administration. This does not include Vice President Kamala Harris, which is an elected position, and Neera Tanden, who a day earlier withdrew her nomination from the position of Director of White House Office of Management and Budget.

In March 2021, during a virtual interaction with NASA scientists who were involved in the historic landing of Perseverance landing at Mars. Bidem had said,  "Indian-of-descent Americans are taking over the country," referring to " you Swati Mohan), my Vice President (Kamala Harris), my speech writer (Vinay Reddy)". Mohan leads the guidance, navigation, and control operations of NASA's Mars 2020 mission.

Plumb isn't the only Indian named by the Biden administration for a top official post. According to reports, the US President is set to nominate Indian-American career diplomat Gautam Rana for the role of US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Slovakia.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National White House The Pentagon The United States Joe Biden Radha Iyengar Plumb Biden Administration Indian Americans. Indian Diaspora
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival