Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

West Bengal Logs 2,455 New Covid-19 Cases, Six Fresh Fatalities

The state now has 28,399 active cases, while 20,27,312 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 3,019 in the last 24 hours, it added.

undefined
Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 10:43 pm

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,77,005 on Wednesday as 2,455 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 21,294, a health bulletin said.

The state had reported 2,243 cases and six fatalities on the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 15.47 per cent as 15,870 samples were tested for COVID-19.

The state now has 28,399 active cases, while 20,27,312 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 3,019 in the last 24 hours, it added.

Related stories

Tamil Nadu Logs 2,116 New Covid-19 Cases

Ladakh Logs 22 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Covid-19: MP Logs 216 New Cases; Active Count At 1,283

-With PTI Input

Tags

National COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Covid Deaths Active Covid Cases Telangana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ayesha Sood Opens Up On 'Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi'

Ayesha Sood Opens Up On 'Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi'

RBI Imposes Cash Withdrawal Restrictions On Two Co-Operative Banks

RBI Imposes Cash Withdrawal Restrictions On Two Co-Operative Banks