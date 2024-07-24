Weather News LIVE Updates: Mumbaikars Advised To Stay In Amid Heavy Rains; IMD Alert In Several States
Weather News LIVE: Following the India Meteorological Department's (IMD's) 'yellow alert' for Mumbai, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has advised residents to step out only if necessary. IMD has sounded alerts for several parts of the country where heavy to extremely rainfall has been predicted.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded alerts for several parts of the country where heavy to extremely rainfall has been predicted. The ‘red alert’ has been sounded for the parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and Madhya Pradesh where heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted on July 23 and 24. Following the IMD's 'yellow alert' for Mumbai, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has advised residents to step out only if necessary. Besides, IMD has also sounded ‘orange alert’ for several other states in the country, where isolated very heavy rainfall is predicted over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan, Assam and Meghalaya for next two days.
LIVE UPDATES
Delhi Weather Live: Heavy Rains Lash National Capital
Rains lashed Delhi parts on Wednesday morning bringing much needed respite from scorching heat.
IMD Latest Weather Update LIVE: ‘Red Alert’ Sounded For Maharashtra Parts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for several parts of Maharashtra on July 23 and July 24. The Weather Department has issued “red alert” for the parts of the state.
Mumbai Weather LIVE: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain For City
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain for Mumbai, which has been witnessing continuous rainfall for over several days now. IMD has issued ‘yellow alert’ for the city.