Weather News LIVE Updates: Mumbaikars Advised To Stay In Amid Heavy Rains; IMD Alert In Several States

Weather News LIVE: Following the India Meteorological Department's (IMD's) 'yellow alert' for Mumbai, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has advised residents to step out only if necessary. IMD has sounded alerts for several parts of the country where heavy to extremely rainfall has been predicted.

Outlook Web Desk
24 July 2024
24 July 2024
Heavy rains lash Mumbai | PTI
Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's weather live blog. We bring you real-time updates, right to the minute about weather in the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded alerts for several parts of the country where heavy to extremely rainfall has been predicted. The ‘red alert’ has been sounded for the parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and Madhya Pradesh where heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted on July 23 and 24. Following the IMD's 'yellow alert' for Mumbai, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has advised residents to step out only if necessary. Besides, IMD has also sounded ‘orange alert’ for several other states in the country, where isolated very heavy rainfall is predicted over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan, Assam and Meghalaya for next two days.
Delhi Weather Live: Heavy Rains Lash National Capital

Rains lashed Delhi parts on Wednesday morning bringing much needed respite from scorching heat.

IMD Latest Weather Update LIVE: ‘Red Alert’ Sounded For Maharashtra Parts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for several parts of Maharashtra on July 23 and July 24. The Weather Department has issued “red alert” for the parts of the state.

Mumbai Weather LIVE: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain For City

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain for Mumbai, which has been witnessing continuous rainfall for over several days now. IMD has issued ‘yellow alert’ for the city.

